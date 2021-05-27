962 Villa Grove Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32104215)

Prime location in Moonridge, with slight views of slopes and privacy galore. This modified gambrel with garage, has all the amenities you need for a mountain getaway this summer. Still in rustic cabin-style, this large property is ready to love and make new memories. You'll appreciate the large deck and BBQ in front of the picture windows nd the hot tub in private area in back. The bedrooms are large with ample storage space and the loft is a surprising bonus, to be used in any manner you desire. The garage is accessible only from outside and is large enough for cars or toys or whatever you can imagine. Big Bear is a wonderful destination for So Cal residents, with a quaint Village, fresh water lake, Golf Course, Zoo, great schools and endless charm.