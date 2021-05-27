42911 Encino Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21114688)

LIKE NEW WITH A VIEW. Wait till you see the Location and the Ski Slope View from this Spacious and Totally Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story with Vaulted Ceilings/Open Floor Plan, Rock Fireplace with Regency Wood Insert, New Kitchen Cabinetry with Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Separate Dining Area, Custom Ceiling Fans Throughout, New Wood-like Flooring, Newer Dual Pane Windows, All New Blinds, New Plumbing (and fixtures including toilets), New electrical service, Extensive No-Maintenance Decking, Fenced Yard and Newer Outdoor Spa all with Nice Ski Slope Views and all within walking distance to Bear Mountain Shuttle Parking.