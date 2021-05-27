Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear, CA

42911 Encino Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21114688)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIKE NEW WITH A VIEW. Wait till you see the Location and the Ski Slope View from this Spacious and Totally Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story with Vaulted Ceilings/Open Floor Plan, Rock Fireplace with Regency Wood Insert, New Kitchen Cabinetry with Quartz Counters, SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Separate Dining Area, Custom Ceiling Fans Throughout, New Wood-like Flooring, Newer Dual Pane Windows, All New Blinds, New Plumbing (and fixtures including toilets), New electrical service, Extensive No-Maintenance Decking, Fenced Yard and Newer Outdoor Spa all with Nice Ski Slope Views and all within walking distance to Bear Mountain Shuttle Parking.

www.tylerwoodgroup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Big Bear, CA
Business
Big Bear, CA
Real Estate
City
Big Bear, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Rock Fireplace#Regency Wood Insert#Quartz Counters#Ss Appliances#Flooring#Newer Dual Pane#Nice Ski Slope Views#Microwave#Crmls#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.