As E-Commerce Continues to Rise, Online Platforms & Luxury Brands Take a New Collaborative Approach to Fighting Fakes

Early childhood is one of the stages of life where growth is rapid and this makes it difficult for parents to keep up with what size their child should currently be wearing, especially when it comes to shoes. Two out of three kids are wearing the wrong shoe size. Ten Little is an e-commerce platform that lets parents buy the perfect shoes for their kids from a curated assortment of tested brands and the company’s own direct-to-consumer line of shoes. The company has built a predictive data platform that tracks children’s growth and alerts parents when to consider replacing shoes based on age-specific development patterns. Initially focused on footwear, the company has expanded its product line to include socks and accessories including hats and sunglasses. The physician-recommended shoes start a very reasonable $39/pair. Through the pandemic, the company has been able to maintain a 50% MoM growth rate, serving more than 100,000 families.