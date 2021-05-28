As E-Commerce Continues to Rise, Online Platforms & Luxury Brands Take a New Collaborative Approach to Fighting Fakes
Online retail has been increasing for the better part of a decade thanks to an enduring shift in consumer behavior, and this trend has been accelerated even more during the Covid-19 pandemic, with high street and luxury brands forced to close their doors to comply with strict government restrictions, and rely on digital sales in the meantime in order to reach locked-down consumers. Naturally, with the increase in online retail comes the inevitable risk of potentially purchasing counterfeit goods, with bad actors inundating well-established and heavily-trafficked online platforms, such as Amazon, eBay and Facebook, as third party sellers.www.thefashionlaw.com