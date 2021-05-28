Boys Varsity Track finishes 24th place at IHSAA Regional Championship
Congratulations to Eli Roach who qualified for the IHSAA State Finals next Friday at Ben Davis High School. Eli finished a close 4th.(.02) out of 3rd) in the 200- 22.98. Will Thomas finished 9th in the 110 Hurdles, Bryce Stateler- 10th in the 1600, the 400 Relay team of Deshaun Lowe, Will Thomas, Preston Montgomery and Eli Roach -11th, Carter Henrich 15th in the Pole Vault and the 1600 Relay Team of Levi Saude, Deshaun Lowe, Carter Hemrich and Preston Montgomery finished 9th. Congratulations to all these young men on a great showing at the Bloomington Regional.westvigoathletics.com