The company Artes Electronics has launched a promotion for the beginning of summer-a personal tracker of moles NOTA for $199. The offer is valid from 2 to 13 June 2021. Singapore, Singapore - A group of engineers from Artes Electronics has developed a device that can detect the pathology of a mole in 20 seconds. The development is based on the impedance technology, which measures the resistance of skin cells under the action of an electrical pulse. Bioimpedance is often used in smart scales, which determine body composition by calculating the mass of muscle, fat and bone tissue, as well as fitness trackers, for counting calories.