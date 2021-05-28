Cancel
Kazakhstan Sees Rare Antelope Rebound After Mass Die Off

By Christopher RICKLETON
International Business Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe population of the critically endangered Saiga antelope has more than doubled since 2019, Kazakhstan said Friday, giving conservationists fresh hope for the steppe-dwelling animal's long-term survival. News that the Central Asian country's Saiga population rose from 334,000 to 842,000 since the last time an aerial survey was carried out...

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Antelopes#Poaching#Russia#Soviet#Iucn#Chinese#The Interior Ministry
