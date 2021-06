Fat Joe has been doing this for a minute, having been spitting bars in the rap game since the early nineties when he went by "Fat Joe da Gangsta." Currently among the most respected vets in hip-hop, Joe has continuously carried himself with authenticity and dedication to the preservation of hip-hop history. This week, Joey Crack put his skill set on display by way of a Tiny Desk Concert, running through a fifteen-minute medley of his hits alongside an impressive live band.