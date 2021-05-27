42824 Cedar Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # AR21106962)

Like new! Lounge in your hammock during those warm, summer days or or soak in the spa on those brisk, winter nights! This modern mountain home was completely rebuilt in 2006 and features vaulted ceilings, sky lights, stone fireplace, wood laminate floors throughout, custom windows, gorgeous granite kitchen with custom hickory cabinets, large bedrooms, two baths, large utility room, laundry room, deck and best of all, it's on an oversized lot (approx 3 lots)! Heavily treed lot with lots of room around you and it's in a quiet area with mostly 2nd homes. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Big Bear or the Lake! Fenced back and side yards, storage shed, cement drive and much more. Furnishings are negotiable and they are beautiful. Brand new spa is negotiable. Natural gas forced air heat. No huge climb up lots of stairs for access, nice flat lot! Located near forest boundaries in upper Sugarloaf! Hiking abounds out your front door! Vacation rental income is a great plan for this too when you are not using it! Owners have done very well, supplementing their income when renting it out for vacation rentals when not using it. Don't miss out on this rare gem. Buyers to cooperate with sellers 1031 exchange and no cost or liability to buyers. Sellers have already identified and submitted an offer on a replacement property. All information deemed reliable but not verified. Buyers to do their due diligence to verify accuracy of all information. Listing Agent/Broker not responsible/liable for misinformation.

