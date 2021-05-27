CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

42824 Cedar Avenue, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # AR21106962)

tylerwoodgroup.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGolden investment opportunity !!!! Vacation Home or Vacation Rental. Ideally located just across the street from Big Bear Zoo, Golf course, short 5 min walk to the Bear Mountain shuttle, Woodland Trail, and plenty of areas to take the little one's sledding during peak winter seasons. This Cabin home comes with...

www.tylerwoodgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
tylerwoodgroup.com

908 Angeles Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108340)

This special 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath cabin is nestled amid tall trees on a lg fenced lot w/room to expand~Room for cars and RV/Boat parking+potential to add a garage or an ADU for future income. This location feels like a "hidden gem" and the charming covered porch delivers wonderful outdoor living. Experience the WOW factor when you enter the "Great Rm" w/soaring ceilings & stunning wood architectural details. The remodeled kitchen boasts great cabinets & storage~Stainless fixtures & appliances~Dishwasher, microwave & disposal~Butcher's Block counters & glass tile backsplash. The dramatic native-stone fireplace & classic wood strip flooring's rustic patina offer a beautiful balance w/the homes more updated details. Upgrades include vinyl dual-pane windows~Built-In closets~Front load washer/dryer~Coffee station w/storage~Upgraded electrical switches & recepticals & More! Spacious bdrms w/vaulted ceilings~Expansive Fenced Lot~Lg Shed~Concrete Driveway & Parking PLUS Amazing Future Potential!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

391 Montclair Drive #114, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108357)

Very nice, well maintained home with full landscaping and a nice front covered deck. Beautiful in the summer when everything is in bloom. Dual pane windows and a drive through carport. Year Built 1971 Community Big Bear City. County San Bernardino. Additional Details. APPLIANCES Dishwasher , Dryer, Gas Oven ,...
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

39172 Chincapin Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32108345)

Welcome home to this fully updated, picturesque mountain get-away in sought after Boulder Bay. Totally remodeled in 2017 with high-end finishes and furnishings. Just pack your bags and show up and enjoy all that Big Bear Lake has to offer. No detail was overlooked in this remodel, the attention to detail is apparent throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen, live edge island, stainless appliances, 3 updated bathrooms, beautiful rock fireplace & tankless water-heater. This 4 bedroom + 3 bath home is the perfect size to have family gatherings, there is a downstairs master suite, 3 bedrooms are downstairs, 1 upstairs + a fabulous, large loft for games, movies & extra sleeping room. The downstairs open floor plan is complete with the coolest pool table, family room & dining area large enough to seat 12, open to the expansive patio & yard on this over 16,000 sq foot lot. Enjoy the hot tub under the twinkle lights & stars. Strong income history too. Don't miss this home!
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

591 Cove Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21232809)

Gorgeous Papoose Bay Estates lakefront!!! This Estate is perhaps the best place in Big Bear Lake to swim and paddle. Double slip boat dock with lifts, excellent for your boating experience. Spectacular views throughout this beautiful home with wind protection. This 3 level home offers many different gathering spaces in all of its different levels with beautiful covered decking with lighting. 4th bedroom is currently used as an office. Great movie/game room for entertaining. Separate guest quarters with Kitchen. HOA features tennis court. Spacious workshop below the garage. 2 separate areas offer perhaps additional storage space. Very spacious master bedroom with breathtaking views with jetted tub and sauna. 2 main level bedrooms with access to their own bathrooms. This lakefront home has everything you have been waiting for!!
BIG BEAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#42824 Cedar Avenue#Ar21106962#Big Bear Zoo#Cabin#Natural Gas Hoa#Crmls#Idx
tylerwoodgroup.com

324 San Bernardino Avenue, Sugarloaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 32108341)

This cute little mountain cabin has been owned by the same family since it was built and well loved for 37 years ~ They have decided it is time to let you take over and begin creating the memories that will stay with you and your loved ones forever ~ Step into the cabin and be taken back to another, simpler time ~ You are surrounded by T&G walls and ceiling ~ Custom cabinets in the kitchen add to the cabin feel and the wood slab bar top was created from a tree that was removed to build the house ~ The wood burning fireplace nestled in the corner of the living room will keep you warm on those cold winter nights ~ An ideal place to relax, breathe in the fresh mountain air and just let the worries of the world melt off your shoulders ~ Close to the national forest and Pebble Plain Conservation ~ Great home base for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts ~ All this and only minutes from the lake, ski slopes and shopping! Property to be sold "as is".
SUGARLOAF, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

612 Moreno Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # IV21233125)

TINY HOME LIVING!! Enjoy the mountains in this little cabin just minutes from anything you need. Hiking, biking, snowboarding, skiing, fishing, boating and many more activities surround this beautiful cabin. This fully remodeled tiny cabin home is perfect for a couple, short term rental, or even long term rental. It is one of the most affordable renovated properties on the mountain. The unit boasts a brand new kitchen, new bathroom upgrades, a cozy loft for 2 to sleep, a new roof, a brand new mini-split air and heating unit, a large porch for entertaining, a huge storage unit in the back, and much more!
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

716 Barret Way, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108313)

Unique home located on a peaceful street in Big Bear City. Gorgeous views with this 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house. Stunning decks on every level allows for amazing outdoor space! Breathtaking newly renovated kitchen with new tile flooring throughout the whole house! Master bedroom with stone fireplace and a large attached bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower! Open deck off of the living room with gorgeous views off the forest, allowing space for a BBQ, fireplace and plenty of company. The bedroom on the top floor has an open balcony! This house has all the amenities such as a laundry area, central heating, and a cement driveway. Close to the new Maple Hill Running Trails too! Will be a one of a kind vacation rental!
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

441 Tyrol Lane, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21231076)

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Big Bear in the desirable Fox Farm Area in close proximity to everything Big Bear has to offer! Just minutes from the lake, ski resorts, shopping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, or just enjoying the great outdoors it is all right here just waiting for you to start living the dream! There is plenty of room for all of your family and friends. This property needs some TLC but has lots of potential. It boast two fireplaces one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. It has one bedroom conveniently located on the main floor, a second bedroom, master bedroom and large loft overlooking the living room are located on the second floor. A paved driveway with lots of parking and even room to park your RV/Boat and other toys. The oversized detached two car garage has an unfinished room above the garage on the second floor which could be used as a home office, home gym, guest quarters or just extra storage space.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
tylerwoodgroup.com

1004 Canyon Road, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32108338)

3 incredible vintage cabins on a spacious 18,181 S.F. lot with seasonal creek at rear of property. Great investment property with current rents suggesting an annual gross income of $52,500 (with room for rent increases in today's market, where very few rentals are available for local living). Beautifully treed property offering a feeling of privacy and seclusion to owners and tenants. 2-car garage and a shed also on property included in the sale. 3 Units include a 3/2, a 2/1, 1/1 (all with fireplaces / wood burning stoves). CALL LISTING AGENT FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SHOW.
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

975 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # EV21229604)

Welcome home to this wonderful chalet within walking distance to the village! You will also find the ski slopes, lake and shopping just minutes away. Soaring high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a large bonus loft are just a few of the features in this home. The front deck is a great place for BBQing, relaxing and using the spa after a day on the slopes. The main level has a great room with a fireplace open to the dining area and kitchen, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upstairs has a spacious loft overlooking the great room, one bedroom and another 3/4 bath. On the roof you will find solar panels for energy-saving efficiency. Out back you have the national forest with a very serene setting. Under the deck is a carport with plenty of space and storage. This home is move-in ready including most of the furniture.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

309 W North Shore Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108320)

CUSTOM HOME IN PETER PAN AREA OF BIG BEAR! Not only does this home feature 4 large bedrooms (2 on each level) and 2 full bathrooms (1 on each level), a large enclosed separate laundry room and office area, it also has a carport with a large deck above it. Reversed floor plan with kitchen and dining room upstairs so you can enjoy the views. Courtyard area in the back yard with 2 storage sheds. Completely fenced yard. Buyer of this home has first right of refusal to the lot next door for sale at $55,000 APN# 0313-068-04.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

319 Big Bear Trail, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32108315)

IDYLLIC MOUNTAIN CABIN WITH SPECTACULAR LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS, LOCATED IN A TREED NATIONAL FOREST SETTING...... This is a USFS recreational permit residence. Charming cabin feel, featuring a large living space with native stone fireplace, wood flooring and big windows overlooking the view. Spacious dining area with equally impressive views. 2 cozy bedrooms plus a 3/4 bath on the main level. Upper level is the primary suite with stone accents, pot belly stove, seating area and soaking tub plus separate shower. Terraced yard with lots of native stone walls. Detached garage with room for the lake toys. Close to miles of forest trails. There's a great front deck to take it all in!
FAWNSKIN, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

46332 Pioneertown Road, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108321)

Forever views for this mountain home situated on a 30,000 square foot hilltop lot. Nothing but mountain, ski slope, national forest and waterviews. Quiet side of town but right next to a paved road. Peace and serenity. Quiet equestrian neighborhood. This is what comes to mind when you imagine getting away from the madness of everyday life. Stores and restaurants only a ten minute drive away. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of heaven.
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

41150 Lahontan Drive #B7, BIG BEAR LAKE, CA 92315 (MLS # 219068999PS)

The mobile home located in the Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park is across the street from the lake with views as well! Current owner purchased this last summer but has decided to downsize the number of homes he has. Previous owner installed laminate wood flooring in the living room, painted inside and outside of home, installed dual pane windows. 8 years ago the kitchen was upgraded with new countertops that look like granite. There is a large covered carport with a workshop/storage area and small dog run area. The park has boat docks but they are currently out of the water due to lake level. There is a park next to the water with picnic tables. This park does NOT allow short term rentals. Any interested buyer will need to be approved by management company. Monthly lease is $817.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1432 Malabar Way, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219068955DA)

Beautiful, updated Gambrell which features a beautiful 100' artificial stream with 4 waterfalls running under the gazebo and down the property. Wrap around decking, view of Baldwin Lake and mountains. Carport helps keep the snow off the car. Go inside to the 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features updated kitchen with SS appliances, mudroom and updated bathrooms, one with a jetted tub. Forced air heat and humidifier. Fireplace has gas starter. Security cameras and night time walkway lights. Storage sheds and large area under house for storage. This home is ready to enjoy, and is located on a quiet street, with lovely homes all around.
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

420 Garrick Way, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 221005559)

The mountain cabin GEM you have been looking for is now available! This darling one story cabin is impeccable. Come and relax on the wood deck and listen to the whispering pines. This one of a kind home is on a double lot and boasts an approx. 10,879 sq. ft. flat lot, per accessor. The possibilities are endless. Enter through the front door and you are greeted with an interior decorators dream. The large formal living room has a beautiful stone fireplace with raised hearth and mantle. What a great place to hang with friends and family after a long day on the slopes. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and windows looking out to the incredible yard! The beautiful formal dining room is waiting for you to sit down and enjoy those home cooked meals everyone loves or gather around the large table and play games with friends. You can make all your dreams happen here! Other amenities are: Newer windows, indoor laundry, window treatments, mud room, ceiling fans and more. This home has generated rental income in the past. You are going to love this one!
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

46415 Minnow, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32108299)

If open spaces are what you desire then look no further! A ‘must see’ beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home complete with a private 250’/d fresh water well, nestled on almost a half acre of land and backing to National Forest. Fantastic mountain and valley views, and plenty of room to park your boat and/or RV, or build that dream garage you’ve always wanted. This mountain charmer would make a wonderful full time residence, or a cozy retreat from the big city. Only a short drive to the lake, ski slopes, dining and shopping so you can truly enjoy all that Big Bear has to offer. Don’t let this one pass you by!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

747 Vista Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # WS21225053)

Like new! Lounge in your hammock during those warm, summer days or or soak in the spa on those brisk, winter nights! This modern mountain home was completely rebuilt in 2006 and features vaulted ceilings, sky lights, stone fireplace, wood laminate floors throughout, custom windows, gorgeous granite kitchen with custom hickory cabinets, large bedrooms, two baths, large utility room, laundry room, deck and best of all, it's on an oversized lot (approx 3 lots)! Heavily treed lot with lots of room around you and it's in a quiet area with mostly 2nd homes. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Big Bear or the Lake! Fenced back and side yards, storage shed, cement drive and much more. Furnishings are negotiable and they are beautiful. Brand new spa is negotiable. Natural gas forced air heat. No huge climb up lots of stairs for access, nice flat lot! Located near forest boundaries in upper Sugarloaf! Hiking abounds out your front door! Vacation rental income is a great plan for this too when you are not using it! Owners have done very well, supplementing their income when renting it out for vacation rentals when not using it. Don't miss out on this rare gem. Buyers to cooperate with sellers 1031 exchange and no cost or liability to buyers. Sellers have already identified and submitted an offer on a replacement property. All information deemed reliable but not verified. Buyers to do their due diligence to verify accuracy of all information. Listing Agent/Broker not responsible/liable for misinformation.
MLS
tylerwoodgroup.com

42727 Moonridge Road, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # OC21224503)

This is a triplex on moonridge rd right up the street from the slopes. Very centrally located. This perfectly situated mountain apartment, located within walking distance to the zoo, is great for visiting Big Bear any season. Whether you plan on skiing, snowboarding, spending time on the lake, shopping in the village, or roaming the zoo, you will be just minutes and in some cases, steps from your door.
BIG BEAR, CA
Austonia

Calabasas or Hill Country? Sleek $11 million home hits Austin market

With marbled interiors and a cool multi-million asking price, a newly listed Westlake Hills-nestled modern mansion will make you feel like a Kardashian.Atop one of Austin's signature rolling hilltops, 1501 Ridgecrest Drive is similar to one of the plush palaces that one might find in Calabasas. For $10.9 million, the home has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and caps at 10,498 square feet.Park in the massive, fully air-conditioned garage before walking in, where you'll have eight full spaces to park your collection of cars. If you're not a collector, the garage makes an excellent studio space.The wide-open living spaces will draw...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy