Martinsville, VA

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 28

Martinsville Bulletin
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll from COVID-19 actually dropped by 1 in the West Piedmont Health District. When the Virginia Department of Health posted its data as of 5 p.m. Thursday, it removed a death from Franklin County's total. That means the county now has had 78 since the pandemic began and offsets the death added on Thursday. There were only 12 new cases and no new hospitalizations across the district. The statewide total grew by only 404 new cases and 4 new deaths. Franklin County had 5 of those new cases, and Henry County had 3. Martinsville and Patrick County had 2 each. The 7-day average of new cases rose to 10 and 7.1 per 100,000 residents. The statewide database of outbreaks, which is updated on Fridays, has not been updated yet. Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville likely will be returned to active status because of new cases announced this month.

