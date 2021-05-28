Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse

By Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
tribuneledgernews.com
 28 days ago

May 28—Two new COVID-19cases were reported Thursday in Latah and Whitman counties, according to local health agencies. Whitman County's new confirmed case pushed the countywide total to 4,328 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health's website. Deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 49 and 118, respectively. In...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid 19cases#Latah#Gritman Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
King County, WAphysiciansweekly.com

MMWR: Workplace Investigations a Vital Part of Covid-19 Contact Tracing

Workplace assessments in Washington helped ID cases that would have been missed. Including workplace investigations in Covid-19 surveillance programs have the potential to extend contact tracing efforts and identify cases not previously tied to the workplace, according to a CDC investigation conducted in King County, Washington. Washington state was home...
Douglas County, NE3 News Now

Few infections reported, COVID-19 variants increasing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Health, the latest numbers from the COVID-19 pandemic are extremely positive and can be expected to get better. The statement continued:. The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) continues to encourage vaccination due to the appearance...
Public Healthnewscenter1.tv

New variant of the coronavirus detected in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say they have documented a new version of the coronavirus in the state. The state Health Department says the delta variant was confirmed in an adult who was not hospitalized. No other details were released. Health officials say the variant is more...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 cases in York County decrease, but variants cause concern

COVID-19 cases in York County continue to decline, but local health officials say they're concerned about more contagious variants that have surfaced. The concerns over the Delta variant, which is believed to be the most contagious variant the country has yet seen, come as Gov. Tom Wolf intends to retire his longstanding mask mandate on Monday.
Beauty & Fashionnorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Health Department Issues Health Advisory

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is issuing a Health Advisory to provide the latest information regarding the emergence of the Delta variant. The Delta variant, formerly known as the India variant, causing coronavirus originated and rapidly spread in India, and is emerging in counties around the United States. The department is reporting that research suggests the Delta variant is associated with a 64% increased risk of household transmission compared with the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, formerly UK variant), and is 40% more transmissible outdoors. According to the patient data from the UK where the Delta variant now accounts for 91% of the Covid-19 cases, disease caused by this variant may not present in typical fashion with cough and fever, but rather headache, runny nose, and sore throat. Also, according to patient data, most cases were appearing in young people who had not yet been vaccinated. This variant is appearing to be far more transmissible as each positive case is infecting multiple people.
valleynewslive.com

First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the state. This strain was first spotted in India. The case occurred in an adult who wasn’t hospitalized. The Department of Health says this variant is more easily transmitted from person to person.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 66 new cases; 7 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Thursday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 461,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 66 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 0.6%, decreased by 0.01 since Wednesday morning;...
Joplin, MO4state.news

Joplin Health Dept. reports a death resulting from COVID-19; brings total to 133

Post Edited: Kansas teen with muscular dystrophy catches world record paddlefish on Oklahoma’s Keystone Lake https://t.co/xEqpulLP4C https://t.co/Lgeq8AD4EP. Post Edited: US to assist in evacuation of thousands of Afghans who helped military forces https://t.co/0NhL2iY6Nn https://t.co/yj88jlDDA9. Post Edited: Updated analysis of US COVID-19 deaths shows drops, disparities in average lifespans https://t.co/Qhthy00sYt https://t.co/ZJ6l3qHOd3.
Washington, PAheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 cases remain low in region, state

The state reported 177 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,210,646. The state Health Department also reported 34 new virus deaths, none of which involved residents of Fayette, Greene or Washington counties. The virus, as of Tuesday, has claimed 27,604 lives in Pennsylvania since March 2020. Fayette and...
Fairfax County, VAInside Nova

Fairfax takes more federal money for COVID-response efforts

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The pandemic may appear to be waning, but Fairfax County officials plan to continue following up on cases through 2022, using new state funds. The Board of Supervisors this week was slated to authorize...
Fargo, NDBismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials confirmed just 15 new cases of COVID-19 and only 16 hospitalizations on Wednesday. Active coronavirus cases also fell again statewide, to 208, and they dropped below 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 49, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. Burleigh still has the most active cases in the state at 40, two more than Cass County, home to Fargo.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts test positive for Covid, officials say

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state health officials.As of 12 June there had been 3,791 cases among more than 3.7m fully vaccinated people in the state, data from the Department of Public Health shows.That means that around one in 1,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts are still becoming infected despite getting their shots.“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer told The Boston Herald.“The viral load is not very high. Breakthroughs are expected,...
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen County – Public Health Program Coordinator – Infection Prevention Specialist

Lassen County – Public Health Program Coordinator – Infection Prevention Specialist. NOTE: GRANT FUNDED POSITION– LIMITED TERM TO 7/31/2023. Under direction, plan coordinate and monitor the County Public Health Nursing and community service programs. The major duties of the job include:. • Assist in the planning, organization, development, monitoring, and...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average. But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns. The...
Kirkland, WAnwnews.com

Local health experts celebrate lowered hospitalizations

With nearly 70% of Washingtonians now immunized from COVID-19, medical experts from EvergreenHealth in Kirkland say the number of cases and hospitalization are starting to decline. In honor of the so-called “light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Ettore Palazzo and Dr. Francis Riedo shared updated data and trends...