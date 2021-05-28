May 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1918, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “MADRID — Business life in Madrid is almost paralyzed by the outbreak of a species of grip. The exact nature of the disease has not been determined, although it is not fatal. Theaters and moving picture houses are deserted while the tramways are crippled because of the illness of employees. Reports from the provinces show that 30 percent of the population is affected by the strange disease. King Alfonso is indisposed and is believed to be suffering from the disease, which he apparently contracted yesterday when mingling with the crowds in the palace chapel. Many other prominent persons are ill in bed, including the president of the Chamber of Deputies, the Ministers of Finance, Marine and Public Instruction and the under secretary to the president.”