Two girls pulled from a Florida canal have been identified as sisters, and a mother “offering baptisms” in the neighbourhood has been named as a person of interest, police have said.Police confirmed the two children who were pulled from the same canal in Lauderhill, a city west of Fort Lauderdale, on Tuesday were related.Police Lieutenant Mike Bigwood identified the young girls as nine-year-old Destiny Hogan and seven-year-old Daysha Hogan and said that investigators are still exploring “all possible leads”."At this point, I would classify it as two suspicious deaths. We are definitely treating it as if it was a criminal...