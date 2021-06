As anyone who has been there can attest, the water surrounding the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora is so vividly turquoise that it is almost startling. Because of that, the island’s resulting popularity and the construction of 120+ room resorts to bring in even more visitors to admire it, the one knock on Bora Bora is how crowded it had become over the years and may be again this year as the country reopened to vaccinated travelers from the U.S. this week. But the guests who take over Bora Bora One, the 7.5 acre estate on Motu Piti Aau, an islet east of the main island reachable by a 10 minute boat ride from the airport, will feel that they have the lagoon to themselves.