American Heart Association: COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Still Outweigh Risks

American Heart Association
scitechdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatement from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association: COVID-19 vaccine benefits still outweigh risks, despite possible rare heart complications. Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that they are monitoring the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) for cases of young adults developing the rare heart-related complication myocarditis, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is reviewing several dozen cases of myocarditis that have been reported in adolescents and young adults: more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and typically appearing within 4 days of vaccination.

Public Healthresistthemainstream.org

Nearly 800 Reports of Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccination in US

Federal authorities have received over 800 reports of heart inflammation in people who received a COVID-19 vaccine, a health official said Thursday. The reports of myocarditis or pericarditis were submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a passive reporting system run jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration, through May 31.
Kidsabc7ny.com

COVID-19 still poses severe risk to unvaccinated teens: CDC

While most coronavirus hospitalizations occur in adults, the coronavirus still poses the threat of severe disease to teens, according to a new study issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly a third of teens ages 12-17 hospitalized with COVID-19 ended up in the intensive care unit, with...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study: Sudden hearing loss not associated with COVID-19 vaccination

In a new study, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have tried to address recent reports that sudden sensorineural hearing loss—a condition that occurs as a result of damage to the inner ear—has been suspected of being a potential side effect of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Their conclusion so far: Vaccination does NOT increase one's risk for sudden hearing loss.
Public HealthNPR

Why Americans Should Care That Other Countries Are Still Struggling With COVID-19

Where we are in the arc of the pandemic depends very much on where in the world we are experiencing it. In the U.S. these days, there's a lot of talk about light at the end of the tunnel and about family reunions and hugging loved ones, about leaving our houses after a long year-plus of quarantines and lockdowns. Well, much of the rest of the world is not there yet. And that has implications both internationally and also for Americans. Here to talk about what summer 2021 might look like on a global scale is Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
Indiana StateConnersville News-Examiner

CareSource enhances COVID-19 vaccine benefits for Indiana members

INDIANAPOLIS — CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has enhanced benefits offered to COVID-19 vaccinated members in the state of Indiana. Starting today, CareSource is offering $20 for Medicaid members once they achieve full vaccination for COVID-19 in the form of a single-dose vaccine or the second dose of the two-dose vaccine. This enhanced benefit has been added to encourage complete vaccinations, curb the recent decline in Indiana’s vaccination rates, and ultimately contribute to the goal of herd immunity across the state.
ScienceMedscape News

CVST Risk Still Higher With COVID-19 Than With AZ, J&J Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Another study has suggested that rates of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) are much higher among patients with COVID-19 than among persons after they have been vaccinated with either the AstraZeneca or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Current vaccines for the Coronavirus Disease of 2019 (COVID-19) have demonstrated efficacy with low risk of adverse events. However, recent reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) associated with adenovirus vector vaccines have raised concern. This narrative review summarizes the current background, evaluation, and management of TTS for emergency clinicians.
WorldUN News Centre

UN experts to G7: Production of safe COVID-19 vaccines must outweigh profit

A group of UN independent human rights experts called on Wednesday for the leaders of the world’s largest economies to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for people in the Global South, urging them not to allow the profit motive to undermine global health and equity. “Everyone has a right...
Public HealthMedscape News

Heart Inflammation May Be Rare COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect in Teens

(Reuters) - Temporary heart inflammation may be a rare side effect of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teenagers, according to pediatricians who reported on seven cases from across the United States. The previously healthy adolescents - all boys - developed chest pain within four days after their second dose. Magnetic...
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Will Britain NEED to vaccinate children against Covid this summer? Experts divided on controversial move which some believe will help thwart Indian variant... despite mounting fears jabs may carry risks that outweigh benefits for youngsters

Experts are divided on whether Britain should begin vaccinating children this summer, with some insisting it would help deal with the Indian variant but critics suggesting supplies should be used to squash the pandemic abroad first. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week approved Pfizer's Covid vaccine...
Industryiweller.com

Study reveals maternal and neonatal benefits of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Sumary of Study reveals maternal and neonatal benefits of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine:. Likewise, different obstetrical complications (most notably preterm birth) are also more frequent in cases when the mother is infected with SARS-CoV-2;. COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy Nonetheless, due to the novel technology and (at the time) uncertain efficacy of the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, pregnant volunteers were initially excluded from clinical trials..
NutritionMedscape News

Fewer Than 1 in 10 Americans Meeting Dietary Fiber Recommendations

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The vast majority of U.S. adults fail to meet adequate-intake guidelines for dietary fiber on a daily basis, new research indicates. "Dietary fiber plays an important role in cardiovascular health, body weight regulation and gastrointestinal health. Based on our findings, fewer than 1 in 10 U.S. adults meet their daily recommendations for fiber intake," Dr. Derek Miketinas with Texas Woman's University in Houston noted in his presentation at Nutrition 2021, a virtual conference hosted by the American Society for Nutrition.