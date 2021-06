KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Monday, the Family Health Center of Kalamazoo (FHC) announced that it will host its largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic so far. The event, “A Thousand Shots of Love,” will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at the KRESA headquarters, which is located at 1819 East Milham Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.