The last year has been different than anything anyone living has ever experienced. Coronavirus has turned lives upside down. For months on end, large gatherings were frowned upon, inside or out, and many people have not been able to do things they have been accustomed to doing. Things that were afterthoughts suddenly became luxuries. For many WJ athletes, this meant the elimination of sports. Ever since school was halted and changed to virtual in March of 2020, Montgomery County sports have not been able to go on. Finally, after over a year, select sports will finally get a chance to play again.