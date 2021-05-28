Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

EU gives TikTok a month to respond to consumer complaints

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 28 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OuW8D_0aEYiiqj00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Commission said on Friday it has given the Chinese-owned video app TikTok one month to answer complaints from a European consumer group over its commercial practices.

The EU's executive arm said it has started discussions involving the social media platform and the national consumer authorities following an alert launched earlier this year by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) about alleged breaches of consumers' rights.

The Commission said some contractual terms in TikTok’s policies could be considered misleading and confusing for consumers, adding that concerns relating to issues including hidden marketing and advertising strategies targeting children were raised.

TikTok is hugely popular with teenagers and young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.

In February, the BEUC filed a complaint with the European Commission and the network of consumer protection authorities against TikTok. It argued that several terms in TikTok’s ‘Terms of Service’ are unfair and said the platform failed to protect children and teenagers from hidden advertising and potentially harmful content.

“The current pandemic has further accelerated digitalization," said Didier Reynders, the Commissioner for Justice. “This has brought new opportunities but it has also created new risks, in particular for vulnerable consumers. In the European Union, it is prohibited to target children and minors with disguised advertising such as banners in videos. The dialogue we are launching today should support TikTok in complying with EU rules to protect consumers.”

TikTok said it complies with local laws and regulations governing ads for young people.

The company has “taken a number of steps to protect our younger users, including making all under-16 accounts private-by-default, and disabling their access to direct messaging,” TikTok’s director of public policy for Europe, Caroline Greer, said in a statement. “Further, users under 18 cannot buy, send or receive virtual gifts, and we have strict policies prohibiting advertising directly appealing to those under the age of digital consent.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Didier Reynders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Eu#Ap#The European Commission#Chinese#Beuc#Terms Of Service#Justice#The European Union#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

EU pushes on with migrant policy outsourcing plans

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders pushed ahead Thursday with plans to outsource the bloc’s migration policy challenges by spending billions of euros to improve cooperation from countries that people leave or cross when they set out for Europe. Long unable to agree on who should take responsibility for migrants when...
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

UK watchdog probes Amazon, Google for fake reviews of goods

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. regulators said on Friday that they're investigating Google and Amazon over concerns the online giants aren't doing enough to stop fake reviews of products and services on their platforms. The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened a formal investigation into whether the two companies...
Economyteletrader.com

EU to extend Russian sanction by 6 months - report

The European Union is expected to extend its economic sanctions on Russia by six months, as the union shifts towards a more hardline approach to Moscow, Tass reported on Friday. Citing a source familiar with the matter, EU leaders agreed that there no "significant progress" was made on the implementation...
Lawdnyuz.com

EU Commission: Hungarian LGBTQ+ bill violates tech and media laws

Hungary’s controversial bill that bars displays of homosexuality to children would violate the EU’s media and tech laws, the European Commission said Thursday. In a letter to Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga, EU commissioners Thierry Breton and Didier Reynders said the bill “unjustifiably” limits the television and online content currently regulated in the EU under the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and the e-Commerce Directive.
BusinessSFGate

The European Union is targeting Google. Again.

The European Union is going after Google - again. European regulators have fined Google nearly $10 billion over the past decade for various infractions of the E.U.'s competition laws. But they're not done yet. On Tuesday, the European Commission, led by antitrust crusader Margrethe Vestager, said it was launching a new investigation of Google, and this one focuses on the company's most important business: advertising.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

EU Opens Investigation Into Google's Ad Tech Business

Google’s antitrust woes in Europe aren’t over yet. The company has been slapped with billions of dollars in fines in the past for its unfair and anti-competitive business practices. There are also multiple ongoing investigations into the search giant’s business practices in several European countries. Now, the European Commission has opened a formal investigation into [...]
Environment94.1 Duke FM

Climate ‘law of laws’ gets European Parliament’s green light

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament on Thursday approved a landmark law to make the European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, paving the way for a policy overhaul to cut planet-warming pollution faster. Negotiators from Parliament and the EU’s 27 member countries reached a deal in April on...
Agriculture104.1 WIKY

EU tries again to strike deal on greener farming subsidies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators will seek a deal on Thursday to make the bloc’s huge farming subsidies greener, after disagreements on rules to curb agriculture’s climate impact upended talks last month. Talks to reform the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) have dragged on for nearly three years, with...
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Leaders of 16 EU states call on block to fight LGBTI discrimination

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community and defend fundamental rights, the leaders of 16 European states said in a jointly-signed letter to the heads of the European Union on Thursday. “Respect and tolerance are at the heart of the European project,” the letter, addressed...
Healthreproductiverights.org

EU Resolution Calls for Full Realization of SRHR in the EU

The European Parliament passed today a resolution affirming that sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) are fundamental human rights that must be upheld by European Union (EU) Member States. The resolution, passed in a plenary session of the Parliament after being approved in the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality...
Businesswhbl.com

National antitrust watchdogs want more say in enforcing EU tech rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – German and French antitrust watchdogs and their counterparts in the other 25 EU countries on Wednesday argued for a bigger role in enforcing proposed tough new rules reining in Alphabet unit Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. The Digital Markets Act (DMA), proposed by the European Commission last...
Public SafetySilicon Republic

EU proposes Joint Cyber Unit to tackle wave of cyberattacks

The coordinated unit would see member states and EU bodies respond to attacks together and share resources. The European Commission has proposed a Joint Cyber Unit to address increasing concern around cyberattacks. The proposal comes weeks after the crippling ransomware attack on the HSE and several high-profile attacks in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission approves Belgium's 5.9 billion euro recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday Belgium’s 5.9 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved by EU...
Technologythedefensepost.com

European Commission Proposes Joint Cyber Unit

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new cyber unit that would collectively respond to rising cyber attacks across the continent. The proposal hopes to have the group operational by 30 June 2022 and fully established within a year. The Joint Cyber Unit “aims at bringing together resources and expertise...
BusinessArkansas Online

Google ads draw EU antitrust probe

LONDON -- European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google, this time over whether the U.S. tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The European Commission said Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into whether Google violated the bloc's competition rules by favoring...
UEFAwcn247.com

EU says UEFA has no 'excuse' for blocking rainbow protest

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas says he can’t find “any reasonable excuse” for UEFA to reject host city Munich’s plans to display rainbow colors during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship. UEFA said it understood the city’s intention to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion but stressed that it was “a politically and religiously neutral organization” after it denied the application to have the stadium illuminated in support of LGBT rights. Schinas says "I find it very difficult to understand what UEFA is trying to do by going against this initiative of the Munich city council."
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

It’s time for a competition probe, says EU • The Register | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The European Commission (EC) reckons it’s zeroing in on long-running concerns that Google may have an unfair advantage when it comes to online advertising. The commission today opened a formal antitrust investigation to figure out if Google has “violated EU competition rules… to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services, advertisers and online publishers.”
Businessthurrott.com

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation of Google Ad Business

The European Union announced that it is investigating whether Google’s advertising business has violated EU competition rules. “Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetize [its] online services,” European Commission executive vice president Margrethe Vestager says of the investigation. “Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary. So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising.”