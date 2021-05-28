Molina’s double in 10th leads Cards past skidding D-backs

If the New York Yankees could suddenly come into possession of the hottest hitter in baseball, would you sign up for that?. No, not Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The other one. We’ve tried to keep our trade rumors reasonable for the past several months, targeting low-cost pitchers, fill-in outfielders, and the occasional Joey Gallo. When something hasn’t passed the smell test, we’ve dissected it and sent it to the gutter (hello, Anthony Rizzo for Gary Sanchez).