Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Molina’s double in 10th leads Cards past skidding D-backs

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Yadier Molina had an RBI double in the 10th inning that led the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 straight games. The 38-year-old Molina ripped a one-out double down the left field line, just out of the reach of a diving Eduardo Escobar. The hit scored Paul Goldschmidt, who started the inning on second base. Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched a scoreless 10th to close the game. The Cardinals won despite blowing a 4-0 lead. Carlos Martinez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Ap#The St Louis Cardinals#The Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Molina's RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday to sweep the season series. Molina's eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to...
MLBi70sports.com

Molina’s Walk-Off Single Secures Cards Sweep Over Marlins

(St. Louis, MO) — Yadier Molina’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth secured the Cardinals 1-0 win and a series sweep over the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Molina is asks if it takes a certain approach to come up in such situations. Johan Oviedo tossed seven shutout innings...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Beats Houston In Wild Game To Avoid Sweep

Saying the Red Sox beat the Astros on Thursday to avoid a series sweep doesn’t even begin to describe it. Boston earned a 12-8 win over Houston at Fenway Park in one of the craziest baseball games you’ll see all season — maybe ever. Honestly, we want to keep this part brief because there’s so much to get to.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox win wild slugfest, 12-8, to avoid sweep by Astros; Christian Arroyo has 4 RBIs, Christian Vázquez has 3 hits

BOSTON -- The Red Sox needed to win a heavyweight battle to avoid being swept by the Astros at Fenway Park on Thursday night. Boston won, 12-8, in a wild slugfest that included 24 hits and six lead changes over the course of three hours and 50 minutes. The Sox got a clutch three-run go-ahead homer from Christian Arroyo in the fifth, then forfeited the lead again before putting together a five-run eighth as they improved to 38-25 on the year.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox allow 8 home runs -- a franchise record -- in 18-4 loss to Blue Jays; Ryan Weber allows 11 runs in 5 ⅔ innings

For one day only, it looked like the 2020 Red Sox had returned to Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost, 18-4, in an absolute laugher as the Blue Jays crushed eight home runs -- the most ever by a Red Sox opponent -- and tallied 20 hits on Sunday afternoon. Toronto had three separate four-run innings as six different hitters -- Teoscar Hernández (twice), Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rowdy Tellez -- went deep.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Looking to keep up the momentum behind Nick Pivetta

It’s a beautiful afternoon for some baseball! After last night’s walk-off win, the Sox kept pace in the division with the Rays, staying only a game behind. The Rays are facing the Orioles in an easy season at home, so every win this series serves to keep a lead the Rays are in position to build up this weekend short.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Kiké Hernández gets rare start at second base; Eduardo Rodriguez (0-for-24, 11 Ks) looks for 1st MLB hit vs. Braves

ATLANTA -- Kiké Hernández is leading off and making a rare start at second base Tuesday night as the Red Sox and Braves play the opener of a two-game series in Atlanta. Only nine of Hernández’s 49 starts this season have come at second base, with the rest coming in center field. Alex Verdugo will start in center against Braves lefty Tucker Davidson, with J.D. Martinez (left field) and Hunter Renfroe (right field) playing the corners.
MLBFrankfort Times

Angels roll to 10-3 win, send D-backs to 10th straight loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Sandoval is turning into a pretty good pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. He's also become a ringer at a fairly mundane task: Picking up the pregame lineup card, walking it to home plate and handing it to the umpires. Max Stassi hit a two-run homer...
MLBallfans.co

What’s holding Bucs back amid 8-game skid?

The Pirates are stuck in a team-wide funk, and it hasn’t shown many signs of lifting just yet. Pittsburgh was defeated, 3-2, in a series opener with Washington at Nationals Park on Monday, marking the eighth consecutive loss for the Pirates — their longest winless stretch of the season. “Any...
NBALas Vegas Herald

A'ja Wilson's double-double leads Aces past Wings

A'ja Wilson scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Liz Cambage had a huge 3-pointer late in the game as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the visiting Dallas Wings 85-78 on Sunday. The Aces led by eight points early in the fourth quarter and were up 80-75 after a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: Could NYY actually trade for hottest hitter in MLB?

If the New York Yankees could suddenly come into possession of the hottest hitter in baseball, would you sign up for that?. No, not Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The other one. We’ve tried to keep our trade rumors reasonable for the past several months, targeting low-cost pitchers, fill-in outfielders, and the occasional Joey Gallo. When something hasn’t passed the smell test, we’ve dissected it and sent it to the gutter (hello, Anthony Rizzo for Gary Sanchez).
MLBi70sports.com

Grandal’s 10th Inning Single Pushes White Sox Past Rays

(Chicago, IL) — Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the tenth inning lifted the White Sox to an 8-7 win against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Grandal talks about his big hit. Lucas Giolito pitched six frames with seven strikeouts and three earned runs allowed. Jose Abreu smacked a two-run...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Michael Fulmer is a trade target

Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) walks off the field after pitching against Cleveland during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. While the St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers, reliever Michael Fulmer is one player to watch as a trade target for...
MLBFrankfort Times

Ohtani, backed by Ward's slam, leads Angels past Tigers 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hadn't pitched in front of a full, rowdy crowd at Angel Stadium since he was a major league rookie three years ago, and he had missed the feeling. With 30,709 fans cheering them on, Ohtani and the Angels rode that wave of energy to...