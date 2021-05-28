Eleven Fifty Academy Supports Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship is a huge component of technology. In fact, innovation and entrepreneurship are so tightly intertwined, there could not be one without the other, especially when it comes to technology. Eleven Fifty Academy founder Scott Jones understands this better than nearly anyone from his experiences in building tech companies, which inspired him to turn towards educating a tech workforce to support these innovative entrepreneurs.indianapolisrecorder.com