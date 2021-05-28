Eleven Fifty Academy Supports Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship fatigue is something barely talked about. People focus on business success and sometimes on the failure that entrepreneurs encounter but seldom acknowledge or even notice the exhaustion that entrepreneurs go through. On both sides of the scale of success and failure are exhausted entrepreneurs. Exhaustion is a regular with startups and is something that I experience constantly with trying to build my business. Being a writer, I first went through writers’ fatigue and realized how real burning out was for writers. As I transitioned into entrepreneurship, I found that there was little difference when it came to the administrative aspects of running a business. There was always a lot to do and with my expanding goals came an overwhelming sense of exhaustion.