Eleven Fifty Academy Supports Entrepreneurship

By PAID CONTENT
Indianapolis Recorder
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurship is a huge component of technology. In fact, innovation and entrepreneurship are so tightly intertwined, there could not be one without the other, especially when it comes to technology. Eleven Fifty Academy founder Scott Jones understands this better than nearly anyone from his experiences in building tech companies, which inspired him to turn towards educating a tech workforce to support these innovative entrepreneurs.

