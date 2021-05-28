Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

By ABC Audio
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DGpD_0aEYiKrP00

NEW YORK — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, marking the unofficial start to summer. And as temperatures across the country begin to rise, you may be in the market for some seasonal essentials, like air-conditioners, to keep you cool. But it’s going to cost you.

An increase in demand for cooling units, paired with production slow-downs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused a shortage in the amount of A/C units available.

As ABC News’ Becky Worley explains in the video below, that means consumers will have to fork over more money before they can enjoy that cool blast of air:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Abc Audio#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to install a portable air conditioner

Summer is just around the corner, which means longer days, more outdoor activities, and much hotter temperatures. When it comes to keeping your home cool, those of us without the glories of a central air system will be relegated to two other cooling options — window air conditioners and portable air conditioners. If you’ve chosen the latter, getting your portable AC properly installed is a bit of an undertaking, but we’re here to help. As experts in home gear, we’ve taken a look at several leading portable AC units to assemble this how-to guide for installing your brand-new portable air conditioner.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Friedrich Chill Premier 5000 BTU smart window air conditioner for $213

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart home/voice command. 8-way air flow control for better air distribution. The seller here is wholesale_connection, which has a 99% positive feedback score on more than 100,000 reviews. Free shipping is available and 30-day returns are accepted with the buyer paying for return shipping. But act fast: This...
Trafficmarcellusdrilling.com

As Temps in Northeast Spike, M-U NatGas Spot Prices Spike Too

Weather always has been, and remains, THE prime factor in the price of natural gas. In wintertime cold temps lead to the use of more natural gas to burn as heating fuel. In the summer months, high temps mean more electricity is used to power air conditioning units. Last Friday forecasters predicted a spike in temps in the midsection and northeast parts of the country. Along with that forecast came a spike in the price of electric power in both regions, and closely tied to it, a spike in the price of natural gas in both regions.
Home & Gardenstardem.com

Window air conditioner: how to fix it, clean it and make it like new

The heat of summer will soon be bearing down, giving millions of window-mounted air conditioners a real workout. Many owners of said units are wondering why their air conditioners aren’t working properly. Good news! In most situations, consumers can fix a window air conditioner themselves, provided they have the right information and an inexpensive handy tool.
ElectronicsGazette

[SPONSORED CONTENT] Breeze Tec Reviews: What to know before trying this portable air conditioner

Breeze Tec is a portable air conditioning system that provides fresh and cool air in every season. This cooling system uses advanced technology that employs the mechanism of evaporation to bring down room temperature. According to the official Breeze Tec website, it has an innovative 4-in-1 technology that purifies the air and increases humidity. It also works as a fan to provide a refreshing flow of air in hot weather. The convenient size and construction of this air cooler allow you to use it anywhere, at any time.
Swartz Creek, MIabc12.com

HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Heating and cooling companies have their work cut out for them in the summer heat gripping Mid-Michigan this week. Air conditioners are often working overtime to keep homes cool -- and that means units can stop working when residents need them most. Like any household appliance, air conditioners need care and maintenance.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Shortage of supplies raising cost of air conditioners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees once again Wednesday. That’s putting a strain on air conditioners, and those with a broken unit may have to wait for a much needed repair. The pandemic forced plants to shut down last year, and now manufacturers trying to catch up are struggling to get materials.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Today only: Tosot air conditioners and dehumidifiers from $130

Just in time for humid days, Woot is offering great deals on Tosot air conditioners & dehumidifiers starting at $129.99!. For that price, check out this 1,500 sq. ft. dehumidifier pictured here. Compared to $170.98 at Amazon, you’re saving $40.99 right there. Also available is this Chalet 8000 BTU Energy...
Home & Gardenprostoknow.com

What size air conditioner do I need?

How to ensure the air conditioner you want is the right size. When the mercury rises and the air stays hot and humid even after the sun goes down, you’ll need to find a way to stay cool. Many older homes don’t have whole-house air conditioning systems, which means a window unit or portable air conditioner is necessary.
ElectronicsRealEstateRama

Howell MI Air Conditioner Repair-AC Repair & Fix Pros in Howell

Air conditioners are common in most homes and offices. During summer when the temperatures are high you will need one to cool your home. Nevertheless, when your machine isn’t working properly you may experience changes in its performance. These changes may include blowing hot air, making unusual sounds, unusual smells,...
Electronicsmertsheating.com

Why Is A Thermostat Used Inversely In Air Conditioners?

When your favorite football team loses the big game it’s easy to blame the quarterback or maybe the coach. Just like it’s easy to blame the air conditioner when your Steger, IL or Crown Point, IN house gets too hot during the summer. Just like football is a team game, several components have to work together for an air conditioner to cool properly. Merts Heating & Air Conditioning finds that many times homeowners forget about a very important component…the thermostat.
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

CoolX Portable AC Reviews – Is Cool X Air Conditioner Legit?

Do you constantly find yourself dreading excessive utility bills and unbearable heat waves during the summer season?. If you are like most of us, you have already started researching viable air conditioner alternatives to help keep you cool during the sweltering summer months. CoolX is a revolutionary portable air cooler...
ShoppingABC Action News

Essential Products for Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes new products, and fun ideas to try to make it your best summer yet. Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride has some great ideas to jumpstart your summer. Products featured in segment:. 1. Turo.com/ Turo App. 2. Febreze Air- Target/Walmart/Etc.
Park City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Air conditioner repair crews super busy in record heat wave

SANDY, Utah — Jeff Packard says his repair crews have been busy since Memorial Day, with even more calls coming since the latest heatwave began. “With these triple digits, we are expecting to be even busier,” he said. The CEO of One Stop Heating and Air Conditioning says they might...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Temperatures and Air Conditioner Sales Continue to Rise

DULUTH, Minn.- Air conditioning systems have been in demand since a heat wave hit Duluth and we spoke with experts at ASP Plumbing on how to handle the heat. Rejean Carlson over at ASP says repairs and installations have been keeping them busy these past two weeks. “We’ve been getting...
Economyrvbusiness.com

New Supplier UKT Introduces Non-Rooftop Air Conditioner

For RV owners seeking a smaller profile on their coach or less weight on the roof, a new company in the industry is providing a solution. UKT (United Klima Technologies), a manufacturer that started in Italy nearly 25 years ago to service the auto industry, has now expanded into the U.S. with a new air conditioner for RVs called the “RV100 Stealth” that does not have to be installed on a rooftop.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Food price spike looks like recipe for trouble

Emerging markets struggling to get hold of Covid-19 vaccines may be in for another kick in the guts: food inflation. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday read more that its global food price index hit its highest level since September 2011. With groceries making up a greater share of their inflation baskets, developing nations will feel the biggest pinch.