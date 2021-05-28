Myles Kennedy Had to Hide Tears During Led Zeppelin Tryout

Back in in February 2020, time was a scarce resource for Myles Kennedy. At the time, he was on tour with Alter Bridge in support of their recent record Walk The Sky, and the expectation was that when it was over, his attention would turn to making a second solo album. Yet the cliché to be careful what you wish for is a cliché for a reason – if he had known what would happen in the coming weeks, he needn’t have worried.