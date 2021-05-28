Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Myles Kennedy Had to Hide Tears During Led Zeppelin Tryout

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slash and Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy said he had to hide tears of emotion during his tryout sessions with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones in 2008. Kennedy was one of several singers who were auditioned following the Led Zeppelin reunion concert of the previous year. After Robert Plant refused to take part in any further activities, Page, Jones and drummer Jason Bonham attempted to forge ahead with a post-Zeppelin project, which didn’t happen.

929thelake.com
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Jason Bonham
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Led Zeppelin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicindierockcafe.com

Myles Kennedy plays his favorite riffs on four different instruments

Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist Myles Kennedy doesn’t just have killer pipes, but he also plays a mean guitar. In this edition of Loudwire’s Gear Factor, he showcases some of his favorite instruments while reflecting on a bit of his history. We’ve heard many a rocker reveal Deep Purple’s “Smoke...
Musicthebrag.com

Jimmy Page’s riff from Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’ has been named the best guitar riff

Jimmy Page’s riff from the Led Zeppelin classic ‘Whole Lotta Love’ has been named the greatest riff of all time and, honestly, there can’t be many complaints. Total Guitar and Guitar World magazines voted that riff the greatest but the rest of the top 10 offers fierce competition. It pipped Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’ and AC/DC’s Back in Black to the top spot.
Musicgranthshala.com

The Only Led Zeppelin Member Who Used a Stage Name

From the outset, Led Zeppelin had a lot going for it as a band on superficial levels. It started with the group’s distinctive name, courtesy of either Keith Moon or John Entwistle of The Who (depending on whom you ask). Meanwhile, Zeppelin played the type of music that attracted attention in concert halls of any size.
San Francisco, CAbritpopnews.com

Robert Plant Surprising Led Zeppelin Paycheck Leaks

Led Zeppelin earned $1.2 million in 2021 money for a single performance in San Francisco, meaning Robert Plant’s cut was $300,000. Promoter Danny Zeliski told Rock History Music, “Well, what happened was – I worked this Alice Cooper show in Tucson, and after that show, they said, ‘Hey, we’re doing Led Zeppelin up at Kezar [Stadium] in San Francisco in June. Why don’t you come up for the show? And you can work at it.’
Musicnewslanes.com

Led Zeppelin lyrics quiz: Can you name the song and complete these lyrics?

Led Zeppelin came together as a band in the late 1960s and quickly became hugely successful. They lasted a decade together, parting ways in 1980 after the death of their drummer, John Bonham. But can you name the song and complete these famous lyrics?. Led Zeppelin included Robert Plant, John...
Musicguitar.com

“I look at guitar as a way to heal yourself”: Myles Kennedy on finding comfort in vintage guitars on The Ides Of March

Back in in February 2020, time was a scarce resource for Myles Kennedy. At the time, he was on tour with Alter Bridge in support of their recent record Walk The Sky, and the expectation was that when it was over, his attention would turn to making a second solo album. Yet the cliché to be careful what you wish for is a cliché for a reason – if he had known what would happen in the coming weeks, he needn’t have worried.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – ‘Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin’

Obed Calvaire, Bob Franceschini, Kevin Hays & Orlando Le Fleming – Whole Lotta Love: The Music of Led Zeppelin. (Chesky Records. Album review by John Bungey) Jazz Led Zeppelin? Was this a bet dreamt up just before last orders? Or was it a record executive’s 4am brainstorm? On the face of it, the stentorian thrash of the 1970s hammers of the gods – all throbbing guitars and throbbing manhoods – has zero in common with the poetry of Miles and Monk.
MusicInside the Magic

Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Was Inspired By…’Mary Poppins’?

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin boasts some of the greatest music in hard rock history. For over 50 years, the English band has influenced countless big-name musicians and artists with their songs that put that “r” in “rock.” Their most outstanding work, “Stairway to Heaven” — the song that comes to name without even finishing the band’s name — has the most insane connection to a popular Mary Poppins song that you won’t believe.
MusicantiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting a 1997 collaboration with his Led Zeppelin bandmate Jimmy Page on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series. The track was recorded for the Rainer Ptacek tribute album, "The Inner Flame", a fundraising effort for the German-born, American-based blues-folk guitarist to cover health care costs after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1996; he passed away the following year.
Rock Music1029thebuzz.com

Rock Quick Hits: Kurt Cobain, Linkin Park, Papa Roach + More!

KURT COBAIN CARICATURE SOLD FOR $281,250 AT ACUTION: A caricature drawing of Kurt Cobain, done by the Nirvana frontman himself, sold for $281,250 at the Julien’s Auctions Music Icons sale. The drawing depicts Cobain playing the guitar and is signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star.” It also features the handwritten caption, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” It sold for 28 times the original estimate. (Spin)
MusicantiMUSIC

Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash

Wolfgang Van Halen recently spoke about some of the negative reaction that he faced when he took over for Michael Anthony in Van Halen when they reunited with David Lee Roth. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and son of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen spoke with Spin about his brand new solo album released under the name Mammoth WVH.