Trojans Break 37-Year Old Record at NAIA Championships

amazingmadison.com
 28 days ago

Dakota State had the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Riley Greenhoff, Joshua Snook, Alex Derr, and Brenner Furlong earn a spot in the finals after a fourth place finish in the final heat of the day at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships yesterday. The time of 3:13.54 broke a 37-year old DSU record. The Trojans also had Traia Hubbard participate in the shot put on Thursday. She qualified for the event in the Northwestern Red Raider Open in April. Hubbard fouled on three attempts in the event, but will be competing in the discus throw this afternoon. Also scheduled for today, the final day of the NAIA Championships, is Jada Anderson and Jacia Christiansen competing in the full marathon.

