Violinist Charlie Siem On Falling In Love With Italian Style

Waking up to the pink glow of the summer sun, relaxing poolside with an icy drink, laughing late into the night with friends under the stars; life’s simple pleasures are where the lighthearted spirit of summer is most easily found. And there’s no better place to reconnect with that carefree, dolce far niente attitude than at its very epicenter: Italy. No matter where you are in the world, dreams of its iconic Mediterranean shores continue to capture our collective imagination. From the gelato hues that paint the coast to the light tailoring that epitomizes summer style—the Italian lifestyle is one that strikes the eye as much as the spirit.