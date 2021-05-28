Designer Jeremy Scott Brings '90s Summer Vibe to Ecco Domani

Before collaborations became mainstream, and quite frankly, lazy, there was Jeremy Scott. Often eccentric, colorful, and downright bizarre, the designer’s efforts with adidas were a pivotal point in the history of sneakers. Finding a place in between high fashion and streetwear in the early 2000s, Scott’s Three Stripe designs landed on notable celebrity feet — including Kanye West. After a long hiatus, it was announced by adidas earlier this month that their partnership will resume in Fall 2021 and to ‘expect the unexpected — and for Scott, that is an absolute truth. But now, as his first adidas collection of the decade has been revealed, it’s relatively tame by his lofty, audacious standards; A quartet of wax-dipped adidas Forum Hi options in monochrome colors.