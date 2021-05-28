Designer Jeremy Scott Brings '90s Summer Vibe to Ecco Domani
When Jeremy Scott graduated from the Pratt Institute of New York in 1996, he moved to Paris to launch his fashion career. That same year, Ecco Domani winery was bottling its first Pinot Grigios in northern Italy. Since then, Ecco Domani has become one of the most recognizable Pinot Grigio brands in the world, and Scott has earned an international following for his collaborations with celebrities including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Fergie, Katy Perry and many more.www.winespectator.com