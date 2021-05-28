Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule: Toughest stretch, opponent preview, key matchups, predictions and more
The standard is still the standard. Despite facing the NFL’s toughest schedule this season, Mike Tomlin is keeping his team’s sights set on pursuing the franchise’s seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy. If they want to make a Super Bowl run, Pittsburgh will first have to get through a competitive AFC North division that includes two teams that made the playoffs in 2020 in the Ravens and the Browns. Speaking of the Browns, it was Cleveland that staged an upset of Pittsburgh in the wild card round of the 2020 playoffs.blackchronicle.com