Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule: Toughest stretch, opponent preview, key matchups, predictions and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt no favors by the leaguewide salary cap situation this year, and one can certainly argue that it cost them some of their effective as a defense to rush the passer. Not only did they lose one of their primary rushers in Bud Dupree, they also lost two starting cornerbacks, which will have the consequence of allowing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball more quickly, and thus giving rushers less time to get into the backfield.