Q&A with Brian Lynch, Head of Solar Business Development | LG Business Solutions USA. Tell us about yourself and your role at LG. My name is Brian Lynch and I’m a Sales Director for LG Electronic’s US Solar business. I’ve been in the solar industry a little over 15 years and have touched all sides of the business, from project development to construction and component sales. I’m a firm believer in the advancement of the clean energy economy and the role that technology can play in improving living and working conditions, and also our environment.