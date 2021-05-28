Cancel
re:cap closes USD 1.5 mln pre-seed round

thepaypers.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based fintech re:cap has announced the successful closing of a USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding round, according to the official press release. The round is being led by Entrée Capital1, and it includes an internationally renowned group of fintech angels and founders. re:cap is building a digital marketplace with a financing solution for companies with recurring revenue streams. With re:cap's digital matching platform, companies part of the subscription economy can sell part of their recurring revenue for a fixed period of time, in return for an immediate one-off payment related to the annual subscription they charge their customers. Using a marketplace model, re:cap is creating a new asset class in which investors can buy the revenue streams at a discount and receive the cash flows over the fixed duration of the revenues.

