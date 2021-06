An article in The Economist suggests ethical investing is one of the “hottest investment trends” in the market. Investment can take the form of private or public equity and can have markedly different intentions. As increasingly popular as it may be, consistent definitions can be hard to find: Ask 10 people about ethical investing and you will get 10 different responses. However, most would agree that consideration of non-financial objectives along with financial ones – whether to do social good or gain an investment edge – is part of the definition.