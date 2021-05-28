Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall, TX

Hall, Fallon taking part in town hall meetings

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mv94c_0aEYgAxj00

State Senator Bob Senator Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) has scheduled a series of town hall meetings starting next week across Texas Senate District 2, which includes all of Rockwall, Hunt, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.

Hall intends to recap the 87th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions on topics including transportation, border security, securing the Texas Electric Grid, and more.

Hall is scheduled to appear in Rockwall at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 East Washington Street.

Hall is expected to stop in Hunt County at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at The Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville.

Hall is a member of several committees, including Education, State Affairs and the Health and Human Services Committee, which had been addressing the COVID-19 situation. Hall said he has been very active in promoting education about the issue and what people can do to protect themselves.

Hall said he has been working with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons regarding the virus.

The Texas Legislature is scheduled to wrap up its regular session this week, but a fall special session has been planned, which is expected to tackle the data from the 2020 Census in order to handle redistricting efforts and address an additional $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding

•••••.

U.S. Representative for House District 4 Pat Fallon (R-Prosper) is scheduled to make a series of town hall stops next week in locations of the eastern end of the district.

Fallon was elected in November 2020 to House District 4 in Texas, which includes both Rockwall and Hunt counties.

Fallon is set to appear in Commerce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Rayburn Student Center, 2200 Campbell Street in Commerce.

He is scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. June 2 at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College, 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana.

Fallon also plans to stop at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at the Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 U.S. Highway 82 East in Blossom.

Fallon bested Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli to win the office and replace John Ratcliffe, who was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to be Intelligence Director.

Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Rockwall, TX
517
Followers
30
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Rockwall County Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall, TX
Education
City
Greenville, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Dallas County, TX
Education
City
Commerce, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fannin, TX
Dallas County, TX
Government
Rockwall, TX
Government
City
Kaufman, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fallon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meetings#Texas Senate#Hunt Fannin Hopkins#The Texas Electric Grid#The Texan Theater#State Affairs#The Texas Legislature#House#The Truman Arnold Center#Texarkana College#Democrat#Libertarian#Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.