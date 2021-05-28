Hall, Fallon taking part in town hall meetings

State Senator Bob Senator Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) has scheduled a series of town hall meetings starting next week across Texas Senate District 2, which includes all of Rockwall, Hunt, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.

Hall intends to recap the 87th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions on topics including transportation, border security, securing the Texas Electric Grid, and more.

Hall is scheduled to appear in Rockwall at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 East Washington Street.

Hall is expected to stop in Hunt County at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at The Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street in Greenville.

Hall is a member of several committees, including Education, State Affairs and the Health and Human Services Committee, which had been addressing the COVID-19 situation. Hall said he has been very active in promoting education about the issue and what people can do to protect themselves.

Hall said he has been working with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons regarding the virus.

The Texas Legislature is scheduled to wrap up its regular session this week, but a fall special session has been planned, which is expected to tackle the data from the 2020 Census in order to handle redistricting efforts and address an additional $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding

U.S. Representative for House District 4 Pat Fallon (R-Prosper) is scheduled to make a series of town hall stops next week in locations of the eastern end of the district.

Fallon was elected in November 2020 to House District 4 in Texas, which includes both Rockwall and Hunt counties.

Fallon is set to appear in Commerce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Rayburn Student Center, 2200 Campbell Street in Commerce.

He is scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. June 2 at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College, 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana.

Fallon also plans to stop at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at the Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 U.S. Highway 82 East in Blossom.

Fallon bested Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli to win the office and replace John Ratcliffe, who was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to be Intelligence Director.