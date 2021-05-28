Cancel
Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

By ABC Audio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, marking the unofficial start to summer. And as temperatures across the country begin to rise, you may be in the market for some seasonal essentials, like air-conditioners, to keep you cool. But it’s going to cost you. An increase in demand...

