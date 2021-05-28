Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

Window air conditioners aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing appliances, but when the heat is on, they’re often the only option if you want to keep cool. Consumer Reports just tested dozens of air conditioners. While not much has changed in how they’re installed, there is a newer A/C with a U-shaped design that allows you to open and close your window without the heavy unit falling out -- the U hangs over each side of the sill, with the window coming down into the space created in the center of the U. Installation is a little different from a traditional window A/C, however; it needs a special bracket to be installed first. Once you do that, you can slide the A/C into place, and the window closes down into the U-shaped groove. Just note that you might not be able to fit some windows with the screen.