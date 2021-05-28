Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Didier Drogba's last dance: How Chelsea's talisman delivered the Champions League

By Chris Flanagan
fourfourtwo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Villas-Boas turned to every Chelsea player and asked the same question. One by one, they all gave an identical answer. Until it came to Didier Drogba. The previous day, the Portuguese manager had gathered together his senior pros, after a home defeat to Liverpool – Chelsea’s third in four Premier League games – left them fifth in the table. He had worked with Drogba, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech during his days as Chelsea assistant under Jose Mourinho, and appeared to be taking on board what they said. The advice was clear, particularly from Drogba: Villas-Boas should dial back on the new philosophy that he was trying to impose. It wasn’t working.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Anelka
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Ramires
Person
Frank Lampard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Champions League#Portuguese#Villas Boas#Bayer Leverkusen#Qpr#Fa Cups#Ivorian#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Premier League
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguecaughtoffside.com

Chelsea great names two signings Tuchel needs, including one similar to club legend who “would be a dream alongside Kante”

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has named two kinds of signings Blues boss Thomas Tuchel needs to add to his squad this summer. The Champions League finalists have been in fine form since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, but he’s just suffered two disappointing back-to-back defeats against Arsenal in the Premier League, and against Leicester City in the FA Cup final.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leicester 'apologise to Chelsea' after video emerged of Daniel Amartey throwing Chelsea's FA Cup Final pennant on the ground as he celebrated Foxes' historic FA Cup win in the changing rooms

Leicester have reportedly apologised to Chelsea after a video showed defender Daniel Amartey throwing their club pennant to the ground while celebrating the Foxes' historic FA Cup Final win. Brendan Rodgers' side squeezed past Chelsea 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece on Saturday thanks to Youri Tielemans' screamer, which saw the...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

What can you watch on Chelsea platforms this week?

It’s another busy week on Chelsea channels, with a pair of Thomas Tuchel press conferences and two Matchday Live shows on the menu…. Just a few days after our FA Cup final defeat to Leicester at Wembley, we meet the Foxes again on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. To preview the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Amartey's reported apology to Chelsea generates wild reactions on social media

There were a wide range of opinions after it emerged Leicester City had rendered an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey's 'pennant incident'. Following The Foxes' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over The Blues at Wembley on Saturday, post-match dressing room footage showed the Ghana international throwing the Chelsea pennant over his shoulder to the ground as his team celebrated their first title success in the competition.
Soccersempremilan.com

Il Tempo: Mourinho appointment pushes Mkhitaryan towards Roma exit – Milan observing with interest

AC Milan remain interested in signing Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a free transfer, according to a report. Mkhitaryan has had an excellent season for the Giallorossi in 2020-21, having racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 Serie A appearances so far this term. However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is nothing to suggest that a renewal is imminent, leading to suggestions that the Armenia international could move on.
Premier League90min.com

The Chelsea lineup that should start against Leicester

Just a few days after losing out in the FA Cup final, Chelsea have the chance to get some much-needed revenge against Leicester City in the Premier League. For the Blues, there's a case to suggest that this is the more-important match of the two. The FA Cup would have been nice, but this one is all about a spot in the top four. It's third vs fourth, and it could be winner takes all.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's Premier League Action

It was a weekend that saw Leicester upset Chelsea to win the FA Cup and West Brom come oh so close to dashing Liverpool’s Champions League hopes. Now we all get a day to collectively exhale before the Premier League gets back up and running for two days of midweek action.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Chelsea pair team up with exit plan after becoming sick of Tuchel treatment

Chelsea full-backs Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso plan to leave this summer after frustrating seasons, according to a report. The Blues have endured a mixed season without their fans at Stamford Bridge, taking in highs and lows. Frank Lampard’s reign eventually turned sour and Thomas Tuchel replaced him in January. Since then, though, they have reached the FA Cup and Champions League finals, with the latter trophy still up for grabs.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.