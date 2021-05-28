Didier Drogba's last dance: How Chelsea's talisman delivered the Champions League

Andre Villas-Boas turned to every Chelsea player and asked the same question. One by one, they all gave an identical answer. Until it came to Didier Drogba. The previous day, the Portuguese manager had gathered together his senior pros, after a home defeat to Liverpool – Chelsea’s third in four Premier League games – left them fifth in the table. He had worked with Drogba, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Petr Cech during his days as Chelsea assistant under Jose Mourinho, and appeared to be taking on board what they said. The advice was clear, particularly from Drogba: Villas-Boas should dial back on the new philosophy that he was trying to impose. It wasn’t working.