Party of 4? Your Trail Is Ready. Busy Parks Try Reservations

National Parks in the U.S. are pretty amazing, but you might need a reservation to get into them permanently. For the second consecutive year, reservations are required to visit Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Glacier national parks. Other popular sites, including Maine’s Acadia National Park, are encouraging visitors to buy entrance passes in advance. Many of the most popular parks are limiting their capacity to some extent (it varies by park.) Limiting visitors serves two purposes: reducing COVID-19 risks and allowing some parks to recover from recent wildfires. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of national park visitors spiked from 281 million to 327 million, largely driven by social media, advertising, and increasing foreign tourism. That growth is bringing more pollution, and putting wildlife at risk to a degree that threatens the future of the park system. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, some U.S. parks were emptier than normal, while Yellowstone and others were near capacity—it’s thought that this was just a temporary pause though, and that even more people will likely flock to the parks in 2021 and beyond.