Party of 4? Your Trail Is Ready. Busy Parks Try Reservations

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

ST. HUBERTS, N.Y. (AP) — Nick and Matthew Golebiewski climbed to the summit of Gothics mountain in the Adirondacks with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advanced reservations. The free reservation system went online recently to handle the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately owned Adirondack...

www.usnews.com
