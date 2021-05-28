TRiO Upward Bound Helps Students Aim For Success After High School

While most high school students put away the books for summer, some students who need extra support continue working toward their long term goals with the help of mentors. Educators around the country have expressed concern about how COVID-19 has disrupted learning over the past year and a half. And for students trying to wrap up their high school career successfully, the pandemic added an extra layer of uncertainty about the future. Abilene ISD superintendent David Young says struggling students with additional barriers to learning received additional attention, “I would say probably even more than they were. We went into this school year trying to ramp up our social-emotional learning supports, our mental health supports, our college and career advising infrastructure support.”