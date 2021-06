Jack Black is in discussions to star alongside Ice Cube in Sony Pictures comedy Oh Hell No, the new film from Bad Trip creator Kitao Sakurai. Sakurai is hot property in the comedy world at the moment, having scored a high profile Netflix gig with the Eric André and Tiffany Haddish streaming hit Bad Trip, as well as directing episodes of season two of Dave, which is probably why it’s no surprise that Oh Hell No has been able to attract the likes of Ice Cube (Ride Along) and Jack Black (School of Rock).