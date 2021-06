The number of people using Microsoft Teams exploded during 2020, driven primarily by the global health pandemic that forced most information workers to work from home. Teams became a seemingly perfect answer to urgent communication and collaboration needs as normal office-based rhythms were suddenly interrupted. User numbers leapt from 20 million in November 2019 to 115 million in October 2020 (and 145 million in April 2021). With such a high rate of adoption, it's important to have a plan for internal investigations as well as archiving. Is your organization prepared?