Taking ‘going to get my shot’ to a whole new meaning, the US state West Virginia is giving away guns to vaccinated residents in the most bizarre incentive scheme we’ve seen.The state is giving away five hunting rifles and five shotguns in a weekly lottery, which will take place until August and is starting on 20 June for Father’s Day because... why not?The lottery will also give one resident $1 million—as other states have done—along with prizes such as full-ride scholarships, custom trucks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.In addition to its lottery, West Virginia is also giving away $100 in savings bonds or gift...