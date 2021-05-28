Tomah Chamber steps up to help businesses, community

The out-of-towner and the local tourist alike will find something to enjoy at The Shed, located in the heart of Amish country in Tomah. Originally built as a veggie shed for Kathy Von Haden’s famous homegrown veggies to await CSA or veggie bag pickups from loyal customers, it soon became that and more. Customers and friends began asking about Kathy’s famous wreaths, antiques and rustic handmade decor. Folks also called her when they had old things they no longer had use for but couldn’t quite throw away, like old milk pails and push carts.