Tomah Chamber steps up to help businesses, community
The global pandemic of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many industries across the world; even rural areas felt the pain. “The small town of Tomah was not immune to the harshness of the business climate,” said The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tina Thompson. “At a time when the global economy was uncertain, many area businesses shifted their businesses strategies to keep people employed and their doors open.”lacrossetribune.com