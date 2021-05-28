Cancel
Scioto County, OH

Man dies in ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio

By ANNA MOORE
wchstv.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation is underway after a Lucasville man died Thursday in an ATV crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Wendel S. Robinson, 59, of Lucasville was driving a Kawasaki Prairie ATV northbound on Route 104 around 11:50 p.m. Police say he lost control, causing the ATV to overturn near the intersection of Big Run Road in Scioto County. The ATV came to rest on top on Robinson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

wchstv.com
#Atv#Police#Accident#Atv#Kawasaki
