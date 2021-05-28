Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns coach says defensive tackle draft to be extremely competitive

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 17 days ago

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

After some new additions to the defensive tackle (DT) drafts, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin says the DT position will be one of the most open and exciting battles in the coming months.

The Browns’ defensive tackle depth was the thinnest of all position groups on the roster just a few weeks ago on the 2021 NFL Draft. Only four players were listed at the defensive tackle, including a 2021 free-agent signee Malik Jackson was the only addition to the group. He joined second-year veteran Jordan Elliott, Sheldon Day, and Andrew Billings, who returned to the roster after opting out of the 2020 season.

In the following weeks, the Browns have fortified their defense position with a mix of veterans and young talents. Tommy Togiai was picked in the fourth round, a 300-pound tackle from Ohio State who could carry big roles in the team’s future.

Marvin Wilson, who surprised many by going undrafted following four years at Florida State, has also signed a free-agent deal with the Browns. Malik McDowell, a 2017 second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, signed with Cleveland two days later. Lastly, Damion Square, a nine-year veteran, also inked with the team.

“(Executive Vice President and GM) Andrew Berry, coach (Kevin) Stefanski did a phenomenal job of getting all these guys in here,” said Kiffin in an interview for the Cleveland Browns Daily on Wednesday. “It’s competitive. At the end of the day, there are only a limited number of spots. It’s a good problem to have.”

It is now Kiffin and the rest of the Browns coaches’ responsibility to ensure all eight defensive tackles can prove themselves in the training camp.

#Defensive Tackles#Drafts#American Football#Dt#Ohio State#Florida State#The Seattle Seahawks#Gm
