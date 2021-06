DENVER, CO – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is asking the USDA to eliminate the use of misleading origin labels for beef. President Jerry Bohn says the use of “Product of the USA” (POTUSA) might mislead consumers if beef imported to the U.S. originated in another country. “We’re asking or petitioning FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) at USDA to change the nomenclature of that label to ‘Processed in the U.S.’ We believe that is a more truthful label.”