OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Back in her high school days, James Madison’s Odicci Alexander wasn’t sure she was good enough to play college softball. Now, it’s clear she belongs on the big stage. The 5-foot-7 senior opened her first Women’s College World Series appearance by helping the unseeded Dukes beat top seed Oklahoma on Thursday. She followed that by leading her team past No. 5 seed Oklahoma State the next day. She threw complete game victories in both games.