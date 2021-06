The following is the Government Accountability Officer June 17, 2021 report, Navy Readiness: Actions Needed to Evaluate and Improve Surface Warfare Officer Career Path. SWOs are U.S. Navy officers whose primary duties focus on the safe operation of surface ships at sea. In 2017, the Navy had two collisions at sea that resulted in the death of 17 sailors and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to Navy ships. Following the collisions, the Navy identified deficiencies in the SWO career path and staffing policies, and took action to improve these areas.