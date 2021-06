An aspiring full-stack developer with a passion for interactive and immersive user experience. Have you ever visited a website where as you scroll down the page, the contents of the webpage gradually begin to reveal themselves as you approach them? You got to admit, it's a pretty sleek feature. Have you ever wondered how you could implement this feature in your projects without using third-party libraries or plugins? Well, JavaScript has a native Intersection Observer API that lets you do just that... and much, much more. In this article, we will discuss how this Intersection Observer API works and how we can use it to detect the visibility of an element by building a simple web page that implements this "reveal contents on scroll" feature.