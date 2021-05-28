Cancel
Liebert's Viewpoint: Infrastructure plan must support electric vehicles

By Rebecca Liebert
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the country begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, America’s infrastructure stands as a glaring barrier to our recovery. In fact, the American Society of Civil Engineers recently released its Report Card for America’s Infrastructure and gave the United States a C- grade. Released every four years, the report...

Carscapecod.com

Utility Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles

HYANNIS – Cape Cod beaches have been included as stops on National Grid’s recently released EV Road Trip. The EV Road Trip is an undertaking by National Grid hoped to increase public interest in using electric vehicles. The company has invested $200 million to set up nearly 20,000 electric vehicle...
Carsarxiv.org

On-Demand Valet Charging for Electric Vehicles: Economic Equilibrium, Infrastructure Planning and Regulatory Incentives

Many city residents cannot install their private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations due to lack of dedicated parking spaces or insufficient grid capacity. This presents a significant barrier towards large-scale EV adoption. To address this concern, this paper considers a novel business model, on-demand valet charging, that unlocks the potential of under-utilized public charging infrastructure to promise higher EV penetration. In the proposed model, a platform recruits a fleet of couriers that shuttle between customers and public charging stations to provide on-demand valet charging services to EV owners at an affordable price. Couriers are dispatched to pick up out-of-battery EVs from the customer residence, deliver the EVs to the charging station, plug them in, and then return the fully-charged EVs to customers. To depict the proposed business model, we develop a queuing network to represent the stochastic matching dynamics, and further formulate an economic equilibrium model to capture the incentives of couriers, customers as well as the platform. These models are used to examine how charging infrastructure planning and government regulation affect the market outcome. First, we find that the optimal charging station densities for distinct stakeholders are different: couriers prefer a lower density; the platform prefers a higher density; while the density in-between leads to the highest EV penetration as it balances the time traveling to and queuing at charging stations. Second, we evaluate a regulatory policy that imposes a tax on the platform and invests the tax revenue in public charging infrastructure. Numerical results suggest that this regulation can suppress the platform's market power associated with monopoly pricing, increase social welfare, and facilitate market expansion.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Letter: State must end free ride for drivers of electric vehicles

To those who support the view reflected in “It would be wrong to tax drivers of electric vehicles” (Reading Eagle, June 9), apparently “Star Trek” was not science fiction. They must be able to tell Scotty to beam them up when they get in their electric vehicles and not use public highways.
Carsrenewanews.com

Top 5 electric vehicles books you must read

Top 5 electric vehicles books you must read. Electric vehicles are growing in a tremendous way and this is the time when everyone must be aware of electric vehicles and their technology. As we already know how the ICE vehicles are impacting the environment mostly the air.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Industryoutdoorsfirst.com

Support Fisheries Conservation and Boating Infrastructure

The Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund (SFRBTF) is the foundation for fisheries habitat conservation and boating infrastructure maintenance funding. Tell your congressional members to reauthorize the SFRBTF today!. The SFRBTF supports essential fisheries habitat restoration and management, boating infrastructure access and educational programs for anglers and boaters. Funded...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

GM accelerates electric vehicle plans with billions more in investment

General Motors plans to boost its cumulative investment in electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion from 2020-2025, a significant jump from a $27 billion target. Driving the news: GM said this morning that the initiative will include building two new battery cell manufacturing plants in addition to the two already under construction in Tennessee and Ohio.
Electronicsthemanufacturer.com

Driving Change: New Technology to Support Increased Consumer Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Sakuu Corporation – formerly KeraCel – recently unveiled a unique new 3D printing platform that it hopes will unlock the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles by overcoming some of the inherent barriers currently standing in the way of greater commercial uptake. We caught up with the CEO, Robert Bagheri, who gave The Manufacturer his insight into what his company’s new technology proposition will mean for e-mobility companies, battery manufacturers and ultimately consumers.
Carsissues.org

Choosing Electric Vehicle Policies With Care

“How China Beat the US in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing” by John D. Graham, Keith B. Belton, and Suri Xia (Issues, Winter 2021), along with the companion article by John Paul Helveston, “Why the US Trails the World in Electric Vehicles,” make a compelling case for the United States to pursue stronger industrial policies for electric vehicle industries and markets in response to China’s heavy-handed policies. And some lawmakers agree: in early June, the US Senate passed a bill the New York Times characterized as “the most significant government intervention in industrial policy in decades.”
BusinessCharlotteObserver.com

Volvo plans $118 million expansion at SC plant to produce electric vehicles

Volvo is making a multi-million dollar investment to expand its plant in South Carolina, where it will build electric cars. On Wednesday, the car manufacturer announced plans for $118 million expansion at its facility in Ridgeville. That will be used to build the Polestar 3 battery electric vehicle, Volvo officials said in a news release.
Trafficissuesinsights.com

Infrastructure Needs Greater Private Investment, Not More Taxpayer Funding

The debate over “infrastructure” is seemingly never-ending. Lawmakers and pundits cannot even agree what the word means, and some would stretch the definition to include well … pretty much everything. Perhaps the most contentious issue is how to properly fund America’s transportation priorities and ensure a stable financing system that persists long into the future.
Politicsbigislandvideonews.com

Electric Vehicles Supported In Latest Hawaiʻi Bill Signings

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Governor David Ige on Thursday signed three house bills into law that shared a common electrification of transportation theme. (BIVN) – A signing ceremony for “electrification of transportation” was held on Thursday, as Governor David Ige signed three bills into law. The House Bills signed by the...
Gas Priceenergycentral.com

Electric Vehicle Charging

Barry Cinnamon heads up Cinnamon Energy Systesms (a San Jose CA residential and commercial solar and energy storage contractor) and Spice Solar (suppliers of built-in solar racking technology).... This week we’re talking about the most practical aspect of Electric Vehicles: electric vehicle charging. EV models are proliferating (now even pickups),...
Carscabinradio.ca

Here’s where the NWT plans to put electric vehicle fast chargers

A thin grass shoulder separates Highway 3 from a row of scrubby trees. Only a couple of shallow, marshy pools at the roadside hint to passing drivers that Birch Lake sits behind the tree line. It looks like any other stretch of highway in the NWT, but a territorial government...
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

CT electric-vehicle legislation fails, but supporters vow to try again

Legislation allowing direct electric-vehicle sales in Connecticut has fallen short in the state legislature — but proponents have pledged to keep pushing for change. Senate Bill 127 did not pass because the General Assembly’s 2021 session ended last Wednesday before the bill could be voted on by the full House of Representatives or Senate.
Carsdividend.com

As Electric Vehicles Mature, There’s Income to Be Had

While driving around this weekend, I noticed something. Plastered against the walls of every parking garage were big signs advertising the availability of charging stations for plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. No longer regulated to being a fringe product of the automobile industry, EV’s are quickly becoming a standard option for car buyers. Growth has been explosive and we’re approaching the tipping point of the engine type.
TrafficPosted by
Centennial, Colorado

Centennial Adopts Electric Vehicle Action Plan

The City of Centennial is implementing an Electric Vehicle Action Plan stemming from Xcel Energy Partners in Energy program participation, further demonstrating the City's commitment to sustainability and advancement of clean energy goals. The newly developed plan, serving as a strategic roadmap, helps guide the City's readiness to support the rising use of electric vehicles (EVs).