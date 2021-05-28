Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, NY

“A Quiet Place Part II” Premieres This Weekend, Featuring Scenes In WNY

By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD – After a delayed original premiere, “A Quiet Place Part II,” which had parts of the movie filmed in Western New York, premieres this weekend at cinemas nationwide. Although the opening was originally scheduled for last March, the pandemic pushed it until now. The terror continues in this sequel...

wnynewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Lakewood, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Djimon Hounsou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Featuring Scenes#The Abbott Family#Lakewood Cinema 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
The Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | Suspense fills enjoyable 'A Quiet Place Part II'

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” finally hit local screens and attracted large audiences. This was a little surprising, in part because Paramount had changed the film’s release date several times. Even now not all California movie theaters have re-opened...
MoviesKansas City Star

Why Millicent Simmonds is the key to ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate. The 18-year-old actress just so happened to finish school the same week that press resumed for "A Quiet Place Part II" after more than a yearlong delay. The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic upended theatrical release schedules and forced the entertainment industry to a standstill.
Moviesenmnews.com

A Quiet Place Part II Shatters Pandemic Box Office Records With $57 Million Opening Weekend

The roaring success of A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel of John Krasinski’s unnervingly silent horror blockbuster, indicates they just might be. After more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic — which shuttered restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and almost anywhere that provided a safe space for a bunch of strangers to spew respiratory particles at each other — the United States has opened up. As millions get vaccinated against the.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: A Quiet Place Part II Movie Passes

Taking silence to a whole new experience, the sequel to one of the most successful modern horror films returns. A Quiet Place Part II is back with reprising roles, starring power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt alongside Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds, the family continue their escape in an apocalyptic world filled with sound-sensitive human-eating creatures.
thetotalplug.com

A Quiet Place Part II’ Dominating the Box Office

Everyone is so excited to go back to the movies. Yes, we are still in pandemic mode and the way we watch movies has changed. With many states loosening their Covid-19 restrictions, the sense of normalcy is coming back. But many experts are saying it is too soon. Whatever you might think, we are on the way to normal.
Moviesleftlion.co.uk

Film Review: A Quiet Place Part II

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy. A Quiet Place Part II was the first movie to be delayed when the lockdown began last spring and it's ironic it's now one of the first movies to reopen the cinemas as we come out of this pandemic. I loved it. It's perfect pandemic viewing – very apt given it's a movie about a world in a global catastrophe and people having to pull together to survive.
Moviesnewslanes.com

A Quiet Place Part II run time: How long is the movie?

A Quiet Place Part II is the second instalment in the franchise, which will also include an upcoming spin-off and possibly a third film. Emily Blunt returns to play Evelyn, the mother desperate to save her family after the death of her husband (played by John Krasinski) at the hand of blind aliens who feast on humans.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order is Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. A Quiet Place Part II provided a much needed jolt to the North American box office over Memorial Day weekend. It shouldn’t be too long before it arrives at home, and Paramount wants you to be ready early.
Moviesmediapost.com

Paramount's 'Quiet Place Part II' Makes Big Splash Over Memorial Day Weekend

Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” registered the best U.S. box-office results since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the theatrical movie business over a year ago -- pulling in an estimated $58.5 million in its opening Memorial Day weekend (May 28-May 31), according to IMDb Box Office Mojo. Walt Disney’s...
MoviesYes Weekly

A Quiet Place Part II: A sequel that’s equal

A Quiet Place (2018) was that rarity, a genre piece that was both a critical and financial success, as well as an impressive showcase for leading man/producer/director/screenwriter John Krasinski. The saga of an American family battling an alien invasion found a neat balance between characterization and special effects. As scary as it was, the characters were the principal focus – not the special effects.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Subtle Hope of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

[This story contains spoilers for A Quiet Place Part II]. Millicent Simmonds’ Reagan Abbott follows the train tracks to an abandoned train car. Carefully, quietly, she makes her way through the metal tube, attentive and cautiously taking in her surroundings, but her eyes purposefully avoid the dead corpses slouched in the seats and laying in discarded heaps upon the floor. A flock of birds who’d been nesting in this tomb scatter, providing a jump scare for Reagan and an audience that has already seen too much, already clamped their mouths shut too tight, already held their breaths far too often and have experienced a slight wave of dizziness as a result. It’s one thing to follow adults in peril, but it’s a whole other thing to watch children forced to run the gantlet for their survival. Yet, as A Quiet Place Part II makes clear, it is only through the actions of children that any of us has a chance of survival at all.
MoviesThe Ringer

Seeing ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ the Way It Was Meant to Be Seen

With more Americans getting vaccinated and tentpole releases finding some life at the box office, theaters are back—at limited capacity, but back all the same. Things aren’t necessarily returning to “normal”—home viewing remains a popular alternative after being the only sensible option in 2020. But certain films simply demand to be watched on the biggest possible screen, and those are the ones resurrecting theaters. If Fast 9’s early international box office haul is any indication, audiences are absolutely ready to embrace the brash spectacle of cars attached to rocket engines at [Vin Diesel grumble voice] the movies. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Fast 9 makes a gazillion dollars—it’s a blockbuster perfectly calibrated to celebrate, and be enriched by, the theatrical experience.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] A QUIET PLACE PART II

Back in 2017, when it was announced that John Krasinski was directing a horror film written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, many scratched their head in wonderment. Was he a horror fan? What would the guy from “The Office” bring to the genre? By the time A Quiet Place came out in theaters, it had already amassed massive acclaim which was eventually followed by the announcement that Krasinski would direct and write a sequel. Though many were excited, some wondered if the sequel would be able to live up to its predecessor. And in the case of this critic, A QUIET PLACE PART II more than delivers.
MoviesCollider

Watch John Krasinski Break Down 'A Quiet Place Part II's Opening Scene

Warning: The below article contains some minor spoilers for A Quiet Place Part II. Writer and director John Krasinski is breaking down the opening scene for A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his unexpected 2018’s horror success. The video, of course, spoils the opening of the film, so if you still haven't been able to catch it in theaters, proceed with caution.
Polygon

A Quiet Place Part II is really a movie about divorce, stepdads, and the ’burbs

If there’s one thing I remember from childhood, it’s that my parents were always telling me to be quiet. If it’s in the mall, a movie theater, or some sort of religious ceremony, they were constantly imploring me to hush up. A Quiet Place and its new sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, are the most horrible exaggeration of that constant pressure to stop yammering all the time. Instead of social embarrassment, the downside of being loud is a very painful, ugly death at the hands of a merciless alien monster.
Moviesdailynewsgh.com

John Krasinski Jets to London to Promote ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

The 41-year-old actor, director, and writer attended a fan screening of A Quiet Place Part II on Sunday evening (June 6) at the Picturehouse Central in London, England. John looked cool in a tan, suede coat paired with a white T-shirt and burgundy trousers as he chatted with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright about his new movie.
MoviesSalamanca Press

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ delivers on first film’s success

When word that Jim from “The Office,” a comedy actor in a sitcom, was going to write and direct a science-fiction horror film, people were fairly weary. But after the first previews dropped and audiences saw the film’s concept on display for just a few minutes, the tides quickly turned.