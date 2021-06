In the wake of last week's blowup, The View has tiptoed around Meghan McCain for fear of inciting another outburst, but with the conservative firebrand out, the co-hosts finally were able to let loose this morning. The air of civility was made clear during a discussion about a high school girl who used her graduation speech to condemn Texas' new abortion law, a move that McCain, an outspoken abortion critic, almost certainly wouldn't have agreed with. However, with McCain absent, the ladies were able to engage in a substantive conversation about abortion that didn't devolve into a screaming match, as has happened all-too-often in the past. Oh, the novelty!