Tony Awards to return Sept. 26

With the reopening of NYC performance venues comes the long-awaited return of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party to Birdland Jazz Club, live and in person every Monday, at 8 pm, beginning on July 5, with Billy Stritch at the piano leading the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). But for fans who can’t make it to the iconic NYC nightclub for the acclaimed weekly open-mic night, now in its seventeenth year, the other good news is that the award-winning impresario, performer, and host’s virtual version of the popular variety show, Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party, which has streamed on the YouTube Cast Party network on Mondays during the pandemic closure, will continue online, moving to Wednesdays at 8 pm, starting on July 7.