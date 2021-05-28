Cancel
Tony Awards to return Sept. 26

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS as...

www.columbian.com
