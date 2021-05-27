Cancel
SARS-CoV-2 Seropositivity Not Associated With Low Vitamin D

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthDay News — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seropositivity is not associated with low vitamin D levels, according to a study published online May 19 in JAMA Network Open. Yonghong Li, Ph.D., and colleagues from Quest Diagnostics in San Juan Capistrano, California, conducted a cohort study involving employees...

Medical ScienceMedscape News

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines Not Tied to Sudden Hearing Loss

(Reuters Health) - A preliminary analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't found an association between the SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccines and sudden sensorineural hearing loss. Motivated by some anecdotal reports of post-vaccination hearing loss, the study team examined data from the CDC Vaccine...
WeatherNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 can be neutralized by UV-A and UV-B

While several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines have made it possible to predict the eventual defeat of the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfection and prevention strategies remain essential factors in containing the spread of disease. Since the end of the 1800s, Ultra-violet (UV) light has been widely documented for...
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 RNAemia infrequent in blood donors

Nucleic acid testing of donor plasma minipools (MPs) indicates that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) RNAemia is infrequent, according to a study published online May 27 in Transfusion. Sonia Bakkour, Ph.D., from the Vitalant Research Institute in San Francisco, and colleagues tested blood donations collected from March 7...
Sciencedrugtargetreview.com

Novel DNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 effective in rodent models

A new DNA vaccine encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein has shown promise at protecting mice and hamsters against COVID-19. Researchers have reported the development of a vaccine that uses DNA encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein, that has shown success in rodents. The vaccine was created at the Taiwanese National Health Research Institutes.
New Orleans, LAScience Daily

Compound blocks SARS-CoV-2 and protects lung cells, study finds

Research conducted at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence reports that Elovanoids, bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very-long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids discovered by the Bazan lab in 2017, may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells and protect the air cells (alveoli) of the lung. Their findings are published online in Scientific Reports.
CancerNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 proteins and anti-COVID-19 drugs induce lytic reactivation of an oncogenic virus

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19), a respiratory disease, has infected almost one hundred million people since the end of 2019, killed over two million, and caused worldwide social and economic disruption. Because the mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection of host cells and its pathogenesis remain largely unclear, there are currently no antiviral drugs with proven efficacy. Besides severe respiratory and systematic symptoms, several comorbidities increase risk of fatal disease outcome. Therefore, it is required to investigate the impacts of COVID-19 on pre-existing diseases of patients, such as cancer and other infectious diseases. In the current study, we report that SARS-CoV-2 encoded proteins and some currently used anti-COVID-19 drugs are able to induce lytic reactivation of Kaposi’s sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV), one of major human oncogenic viruses, through manipulation of intracellular signaling pathways. Our data indicate that those KSHV + patients especially in endemic areas exposure to COVID-19 or undergoing the treatment may have increased risks to develop virus-associated cancers, even after they have fully recovered from COVID-19.
Medical Scienceupenn.edu

Researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

The drug diABZI—which activates the body’s innate immune response—was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine. The findings, published in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses. “Few drugs have been...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 variants have higher transmissibility and a longer infectious period

Researchers analyzed data on three variants of concern and found that viral loads were higher and infection lasted longer for the B.1.1.7 variant. They all were more infectious than the original strain, and transmissibility also depended on population demographics. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has evolved since...
Sciencecell.com

HIV-1 and SARS-CoV-2: Patterns in the Evolution of Two Pandemic Pathogens

Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA) Abstract. Humanity is currently facing the challenge of two devastating pandemics, caused by two very different RNA viruses: HIV-1, which has been with us for decades, and SARS-CoV-2, which has swept the world in the course of a single year. The same evolutionary strategies that drive HIV-1 evolution are at play in SARS-CoV-2. Single nucleotide mutations, multi-base insertions and deletions, recombination, and variation in surface glycans all generate the variability that, guided by natural selection, enables both HIV-1’s extraordinary diversity and SARS-CoV-2’s slower pace of mutation accumulation. Even though SARS-CoV-2 diversity is more limited, recently emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants carry Spike mutations that have important phenotypic consequences, in terms of both antibody resistance and enhanced infectivity. We review and compare how these mutational patterns manifest in these two distinct viruses to provide the variability that fuels their evolution by natural selection.
ScienceMedscape News

IDSA Re-examines Role of Antigen Testing for SARS-CoV-2 at This Point in Pandemic

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The need for speed led to widespread adoption of antigen testing for SARS-CoV-2 last year. However, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, the role for such testing is changing as well, new guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) suggest.
Manhattan, KSqualityassurancemag.com

Flying Insects Not Likely To Transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS Studies Show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
Sciencegastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Detection Sensitivity: Digital vs Quantitative PCR

The use of digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) to measure plasma levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (RNAemia) provides greater sensitivity than quantitative PCR (qPCR) for predicting disease severity, clinical deterioration, and extrapulmonary complications (EPCs) associated with COVID-19, according to study results published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. A team of researchers from...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Risk of SARS-CoV-2 spread to bats

Since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the potential for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to establish infection in animal hosts has been a pressing concern. Understanding the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in animals is necessary to prevent the outbreak of wildlife diseases. Furthermore, the potential for the virus to find a reservoir host is also concerning, as this could lead to the continuous spread of SARS-CoV-2 back into human beings.
Kidsaappublications.org

SARS-CoV-2 – Seeing the Virus Through Children’s Eyes

While there are still many unknowns about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the unintended impacts of the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns, there are a few certainties. Our daily routines have changed – whether it be working remotely, wearing masks, mentally measuring 6 feet when we’re around other people, or becoming more compulsive about hand washing and hand sanitizing. We have all been impacted physically, mentally, and/or emotionally by this ordeal. As a result, there is probably no adult who would not recognize an image of a coronavirus.
Public HealthMedscape News

Low Risk of Post-surgical Cross-infection with SARS-CoV-2

The risk of SARS-CoV-2 cross-infection following a surgical procedure during the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK was very low. A retrospective observational study analysed 3410 procedures in a tertiary health care centre during the first wave of COVID-19 in the UK. The centre was actively managing COVID-19 patients. The study included patients undergoing surgery under four specialties involved in aerosol-generating procedures.
CancerNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 exploits metal-dependent mechanism to evade immune surveillance

Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations of metal ions -- positively charged atoms such as magnesium, manganese and calcium -- are observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Sciencelabroots.com

Sequencing and Identifying SARS-CoV-2 Variants Efficiently

Viral surveillance can give researchers vital information about virus origins, transmission routes, affected populations, and mutation and evolution rates. This can be used to design and evaluate diagnostic tests to track virus infection rates. This type of genomic surveillance information can be generated using next-generation sequencing (NGS). NGS methods include whole-genome sequencing (WGS) as well as more targeted approaches to enrich regions of interest via hybridization capture or multiplex PCR. NGS methods can be used for wastewater-based epidemiology, genomic epidemiology, and variant calling in addition to viral surveillance.
Sciencebioengineer.org

Speech droplets drive transmission of SARS-CoV-2

A new review published in the Journal of Internal Medicine indicates that unmasked speech in confined spaces poses the greatest risk of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to others. The focus of the review is on the interface between physics and medicine, and it describes how different sized...
AnimalsNews-Medical.net

Seroprevalence study of SARS-CoV-2 infection in domestic cats

Along with humans, dogs and cats have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). In spite of this, we don't know for certain whether pets are involved in the transmission of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To date, SARS-CoV-2, the etiological agent of COVID-19 has infected over 173 million individuals and claimed over 3.72 million lives worldwide.
San Diego, CAbioengineer.org

SARS-CoV-2 detectable — though likely not transmissible — on hospital surfaces

Watching what was happening around the world in early 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers knew their region would likely soon be hit with a wave of patients with COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. They wondered how the virus persists on surfaces, particularly in hospitals, and they knew they had only a small window of time to get started if they wanted to capture a snapshot of the “before” situation — before patients with the infection were admitted.