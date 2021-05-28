New this week: Old ‘Friends’ and ‘Cruella’

Barring a few exceptions, Hollywood directors are often only as good as their ability to work with actors. Accordingly, actors themselves may seem particularly suited for the job of director. It’s a transition much easier said than done, however, and one that tends to yield more misses than hits. Indeed, one needs to look no further than “The Jesus Rolls” to grasp that John Turturro is certainly no Coen brothers. Then again, most directors can’t really act, with few even bothering to try.