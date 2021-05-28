New this week: Old ‘Friends’ and ‘Cruella’
No "101 Dalmatians" love is necessary to enjoy "Cruella," available to rent on Disney+ starting Friday. This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya") is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film. Instead, this is a part-punk, part-camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion. It gets a shot from Emma Thompson's slightly sadistic Baroness.