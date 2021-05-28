Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Liam Scarlett: Inquest opens into former Royal Ballet choreographer's death

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquest has opened into the death of internationally-known choreographer Liam Scarlett. Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Scarlett, 35, died at Ipswich Hospital on 16 April having been admitted "due to a cardiac arrest". He left the Royal Ballet last year after claims of sexual misconduct, but was cleared of...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Royal Ballet#Inquest#Ballet Dancer#Suffolk Coroner S Court#Ipswich Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldBoston Globe

Violetta Elvin, glamorous Royal Ballet dancer, dies at 97

Violetta Elvin, who as a young Soviet ballerina brought her Bolshoi training and remarkable glamour to Britain’s Royal Ballet, died May 27 at her home in Vico Equense, on Italy’s Sorrento peninsula. She was 97. Her death was reported by her son and only immediate survivor, Antonio Savarese. When Ms....
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Former Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman welcomes her second child

Former Hollyoaks star Scarlett Bowman is celebrating the arrival of her second child. The actress posted a gorgeous photo this week to mark the birth of her newborn daughter Juno, whom she shares with husband Rob Colicci. "Juno Rose Colicci 🕊 Arrived earth side on 08.06.21 weighing 7 and a...
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Royals didn't understand Princess Diana's eating disorder, claims her former voice coach

The royal family didn’t understand the "ravages" of Princess Diana’s “bulimia " according to her former voice coach. Stewart Pearce, who also worked as a voice coach for the likes of late former British Margaret Thatcher, suggests Diana got “little sympathy” from the monarchy, who didn’t understand her “demand for authenticity” and were content “living behind masks” when her struggles came to light.
Petszapgossip.com

Former rescue dog is one of royal family’s top bomb disposal dogs

A former rescue dog is now used at royal events to sniff out explosives. Roxy the Staffie was present at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral as well as Princess Beatrice’s recent wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. She is apparently the only dog of her breed working as an explosive dog...
Performing Artsopenculture.com

The Mistake Waltz: Watch the Hilarious Ballet by Legendary Choreographer Jerome Robbins

So often mistakes are the most memorable part of live performance. In Jerome Robbins’ The Concert (or The Perils of Everybody), they’re built in. The portion set to Chopin’s Waltz in E Minor, above, has earned the nickname The Mistake Waltz. It’s an anthology of screw ups that will be familiar to anyone who’s attended a few amateur ballet productions and school recitals.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

Authentic, Inspiring, and Powerful: Liam Payne Opens Up

Liam Payne, a member of the retired musical phenomenon One Direction, opens up in an interview on Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary Of A CEO. The episode features an array of topics from the star’s past to current lifestyle- everything fans would love to know. The Diary Of A CEO....
Theater & DanceBlackbookmag.com

Watch + Listen: Nadine Shah’s ‘Trad’ is Choreographed Into the Alt Ballet ‘Lyssa’

At the peak of pandemic fear and fatality last June, Nadine Shah intrepidly released her newest album Kitchen Sink, and followed by Zoom-recording a stark version of the title track, with the members of her band being filmed in their respective quarantine locations. The song dealt incisively with the very real anxieties women face when considering age and childbirth – especially poignant at a time when we were all staring mortality in the face every day.
Designers & Collectionsnewpaper24.com

Hong Kong Ballet with Daniel Camargo sparkle in Balanchine’s Jewels – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong Ballet with Daniel Camargo sparkle in Balanchine’s Jewels. ﻿Could 2021 was third time fortunate for Hong Kong Ballet’s first efficiency of George Balanchine’s Jewels, initially scheduled twice however finally not carried out in 2020. One motive for the delays was journey restrictions, as performing work by Balanchine necessitates bringing in repetiteurs authorised by the Balanchine Belief. Diana White and Paul Boos flew in from abroad to stage the ballet and gallantly underwent 21 days of quarantine, as did visitor artist Daniel Camargo and visitor conductor…
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

British Ballet Charity Gala review – an eye-opening dance extravaganza

The arts are in a Covid crisis and here’s Darcey Bussell to the rescue, masterminding a fundraiser featuring the UK’s six main ballet companies and two major contemporary ones. It’s not your average gala, in the obvious ways – the spaced-out audience, Bussell and co-presenter Ore Oduba beamed in on screen from another room – but in less obvious ways too. Usually at a charity bash you’d expect classical showpieces and princess pas de deux. Here, there’s one tutu in the whole show (worn by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Momoko Hirata dancing David Bintley’s romantic Cinderella) and most of the works are relatively recent. This is ballet now.
Theater & DanceThe Independent

The Royal Ballet review, Royal Opera House: The company’s latest celebration is fresh and uplifting

The Royal Ballet’s celebration of American classics makes a fresh and uplifting night of dance. Across works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, it goes from cool grace to tenderness. The dancers respond to Chopin’s mazurkas and polonaises with hints of folk steps, half-sketched or danced full-out, like fragments of cherished memory. They’ll tease and compete with each other, flit into more romantic duets, or hold still as if posing for a family photograph. The mood shifts quickly, from dazzle to gentle melancholy and back.
Theater & Dancebachtrack.com

Narrative knots entangle Northern Ballet's Dangerous Liaisons

In terms of risk, this liaison with Northern Ballet at Sadler’s Wells – the middle part of their brief three-venue, post-lockdown tour – was anything but dangerous. The specially adapted version of David Nixon’s full-length interpretation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 18th-century epistolary novel requires a small cast (just eleven dancers), no scenic transitions and an orchestra exclusively comprised of strings, which ticked all the boxes for socially-distanced performance and – in a very important sense – it seems only fair to review it against the essential requirement, which was to present a ballet for these times that was safe.
Theater & DanceBBC

Birmingham Royal Ballet production hails city's past and present

Birmingham Royal Ballet returns to the stage of the city's Rep theatre this June to present a UK premiere. City Of A Thousand Trades celebrates the diverse culture and industrial heritage of Birmingham. The ballet is brought to stage by Havana-born choreographer Miguel Altunaga and co-director Madeleine Kludje, with music...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

GH’s Scarlett Fernandez Shares an Update on Her Recovery

Good news! Young GENERAL HOSPITAL star Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte) is on the mend and doing much better following a serious bike accident the weekend before the Memorial Day holiday that left her hospitalized and requiring surgery on both of her arms. The cutie shared a smiling snap of herself wearing casts covering both arms fully (already filled with signatures, naturally) and wearing a shirt that cheekily declares: “I do my own stunts.”
Entertainmentfarmweek.com

Royal Shakespeare Company’s redeveloped costume workshop to open to public

The newly redeveloped costume workshop of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is to open to the public for the first time. The restored Grade II listed buildings in Stratford-upon-Avon now sit alongside newly created spaces capable of housing the 30-strong team – the largest in-house costume-making department of any British theatre.
Theater & Danceballetherald.com

Royal Winnipeg Ballet 2021-2022 Season

“Our belief in the power of live performance is the driving force behind every step we take. We long to be together with you again and reengage that sense of shared humanity that comes from a live theatre experience. It has been an extremely challenging year, and we want to remind everyone that despite pandemic level challenges, we are determined to raise the curtain again. At this time, just one year ago, it was impossible to say what the future held. Today, we still can’t predict the future, but we can say with confidence that regardless of what happens we will Reignite the Stage. Our hope is to return with you in a seat, but if not, we know that we can deliver the art of ballet to your homes. We are extremely grateful for the joint efforts of our artists, staff, audience, and supporters who have brought us to this notable occasion."
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Dakota Johnson to Play a Jane Austen Heroine in Netflix’s Persuasion

Does the world need another Jane Austen adaptation? As it turns out, yes. Having wrapped filming on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the Elena Ferrante novel, The Lost Daughter, alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson has teamed up with another powerhouse female director, Carrie Cracknell, to adapt Jane Austen’s Persuasion for Netflix.
Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Ricky Wilson marries Grace Zito

Ricky Wilson has married Grace Zito. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman reportedly tied the knot with his fiancée at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield on Saturday (12.06.21), after having to postpone his wedding three times due to the pandemic. A source revealed to OK! magazine that the couple were thrilled to be...