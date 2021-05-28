Liam Scarlett: Inquest opens into former Royal Ballet choreographer's death

“Our belief in the power of live performance is the driving force behind every step we take. We long to be together with you again and reengage that sense of shared humanity that comes from a live theatre experience. It has been an extremely challenging year, and we want to remind everyone that despite pandemic level challenges, we are determined to raise the curtain again. At this time, just one year ago, it was impossible to say what the future held. Today, we still can’t predict the future, but we can say with confidence that regardless of what happens we will Reignite the Stage. Our hope is to return with you in a seat, but if not, we know that we can deliver the art of ballet to your homes. We are extremely grateful for the joint efforts of our artists, staff, audience, and supporters who have brought us to this notable occasion."